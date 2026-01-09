Casting News: Manifest Reunion On The Hunting Party, Monster Alum Returns For Season 4, And More

* Season 4 of the Netflix crime anthology "Monster" has cast Joey Pollari as John Morse, the uncle of accused axe murderer Lizzie Borden, per Variety. Pollari previously played "Psycho" star Anthony Perkins in Season 3 of the series, which focused on killer Ed Gein. His other TV credits include "American Crime," "SEAL Team," and "Sugar."

* Nick Kroll ("The League"), Sam Richardson ("Veep"), Jason Mantzoukas ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine"), and Vanessa Bayer ("Saturday Night Live") will star in the Netflix comedy series "A Hundred Percent," the streamer has announced. The show follows a group of friends who work in the thought leader industry: "Their books, podcasts and morning routines might help us live our lives more perfectly, but away from the screens and mics, they are most definitely far from perfect."

* Annie Murphy ("Schitt's Creek") and Daisy Jelley ("Geek Girl") will star in "Poser," an eight-episode YA drama for Netflix, Deadline reports. The series from "On My Block" creator Lauren Iungerich explores "toxic female friendship through the lens of a sexy, emotional thriller."

* Apple TV's "Bad Monkey" has added Keyla Monterroso Mejia ("Curb Your Enthusiasm") and Mo Amer ("Mo") to its Season 2 cast, per Deadline. No character details have been released.