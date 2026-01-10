WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Saturday: Arrow Vet's Lifetime Movie, Ainsley McGregor Returns, And More

By Nick Caruso
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Saturday, January 10, 2026 Lifetime screenshot

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Saturday: Katie Cassidy stars in "Accused: The Karen Read Story," Candace Cameron Bure returns as Ainsley McGregor, and "Love & Marriage: Huntsville" wraps Season 10.

If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!

Showtimes for January 10, 2026

ET

CBS Saturday Morning

CBS

Adriana Diaz and Kelly O’Grady debut as co-hosts, live from Studio 57 in New York City's CBS Broadcast Center. 

ET

A Melbourne Match

Hallmark Channel MOVIE PREMIERE

A travel writer (Mallory Jansen) travels to Melbourne for an assignment where she meets an Australian ex-footballer (Ryan Corr) who agrees to be her tour guide and shows her that there's more to life than work.

Accused: The Karen Read Story

Lifetime MOVIE PREMIERE

When a Boston police officer (Luke Humphrey) is found dead in a snowbank outside a friend’s home, his girlfriend (Katie Cassidy) is ​charged in connection with his death.

Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Watchmaker

Great American Family MOVIE PREMIERE

Candace Cameron Bure returns as the amateur sleuth, who investigates a cold case tied to a rare antique watch after a murder resurfaces in her small hometown.

Dinner and a Movie

TBS

Jason and Jenny sit down with 2022's "Black Adam." 

Love & Marriage: Huntsville

OWN

Season 10 finale: The gang busts moves at Tisha and Marsau's '80s-themed dance party; Wanda gets into a shouting match with Nell; Kimmi and Maurice's date night ends with an unexpected twist.

U.S. Figure Skating Championships

NBC

Categories include free dance and men's free skate.

ET

Maxxed Out

OWN

Series premiere: The eight-episode series reveals how money (and mismanaged money) can strain even the strongest relationships in America. 

ET

48 Hours

CBS

Investigators try to solve the case of a poisoned young mother from Alabama. 

Recommended