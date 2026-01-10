What To Watch Saturday: Arrow Vet's Lifetime Movie, Ainsley McGregor Returns, And More
On TV this Saturday: Katie Cassidy stars in "Accused: The Karen Read Story," Candace Cameron Bure returns as Ainsley McGregor, and "Love & Marriage: Huntsville" wraps Season 10.
Showtimes for January 10, 2026
CBS Saturday Morning
Adriana Diaz and Kelly O’Grady debut as co-hosts, live from Studio 57 in New York City's CBS Broadcast Center.
A Melbourne Match
A travel writer (Mallory Jansen) travels to Melbourne for an assignment where she meets an Australian ex-footballer (Ryan Corr) who agrees to be her tour guide and shows her that there's more to life than work.
Accused: The Karen Read Story
When a Boston police officer (Luke Humphrey) is found dead in a snowbank outside a friend’s home, his girlfriend (Katie Cassidy) is charged in connection with his death.
Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Watchmaker
Candace Cameron Bure returns as the amateur sleuth, who investigates a cold case tied to a rare antique watch after a murder resurfaces in her small hometown.
Dinner and a Movie
Jason and Jenny sit down with 2022's "Black Adam."
Love & Marriage: Huntsville
Season 10 finale: The gang busts moves at Tisha and Marsau's '80s-themed dance party; Wanda gets into a shouting match with Nell; Kimmi and Maurice's date night ends with an unexpected twist.
U.S. Figure Skating Championships
Categories include free dance and men's free skate.
Maxxed Out
Series premiere: The eight-episode series reveals how money (and mismanaged money) can strain even the strongest relationships in America.
48 Hours
Investigators try to solve the case of a poisoned young mother from Alabama.