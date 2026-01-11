WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Sunday: The Night Manager And Industry Return, Fear Factor Reboot, Golden Globes, And More

By Nick Caruso
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Sunday, January 11, 2026 Des Willie/Prime Video

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Sunday: Tom Hiddleston's "The Night Manager" returns, "Fear Factor" gets a reboot, and Nikki Glaser returns as host of the Golden Globes. 

If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!

Showtimes for January 11, 2026

ET

Landman

Paramount+ PENULTIMATE EPISODE

Angela rescues Ainsley from a difficult situation; Cooper asserts his leadership at a drill site.

The Night Manager

Prime Video FIRST THREE EPISODES

Season 2 premiere: Pine's past resurfaces after a chance sighting; he's pulled into a deadly conspiracy reaching from Colombia's jungles to the heart of MI6.

ET

Fear Factor: House of Fear

Fox SPECIAL NIGHT & TIME

Series premiere: Johnny Knoxville hosts this reality competition revival, only this time, a group of strangers will live together under one roof as they face mind-blowing stunts and harrowing challenges. (Episode 2 airs on its regular night, Wednesday, January 21 at 9 p.m.)

Golden Globes

CBS THREE HOURS

Comedian Nikki Glaser returns as master of ceremonies, live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

Miss Scarlet

PBS

Season 6 premiere: As Eliza and Blake's relationship evolves, they find working together can be a tricky prospect; a new detective settles in at Scotland Yard.

When Calls the Heart

Hallmark Channel

Nathan responds to fire in Goldie National Park while Elizabeth leads relief efforts in Hope Valley.

Worst Cooks in America

Food Network

Chefs Jeff and Tiffany teach the teams a soup and sandwich combo before tackling the main dish challenge of eggplant parmesan and handmade pasta.

ET

All Creatures Great and Small

PBS

Season 6 premiere: As victory in Europe is declared, there is the promise of peace at last; James is wishing for a greater sense of peace as he juggles vet work with a busy family life and an exceptionally challenging Siegfried.

Industry

HBO

Season 4 premiere: While Harper makes a bold move as head of her own fund, Whitney Halberstram works to ensure the successful evolution of Tender.

ET

Bookish

PBS

Stateside premiere: In post-war London, a gay bookseller (Mark Gatiss) combines his day job with his favorite hobby — helping solve knotty murder cases.

Recommended