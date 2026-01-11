What To Watch Sunday: The Night Manager And Industry Return, Fear Factor Reboot, Golden Globes, And More
Showtimes for January 11, 2026
Landman
Angela rescues Ainsley from a difficult situation; Cooper asserts his leadership at a drill site.
The Night Manager
Season 2 premiere: Pine's past resurfaces after a chance sighting; he's pulled into a deadly conspiracy reaching from Colombia's jungles to the heart of MI6.
Fear Factor: House of Fear
Series premiere: Johnny Knoxville hosts this reality competition revival, only this time, a group of strangers will live together under one roof as they face mind-blowing stunts and harrowing challenges. (Episode 2 airs on its regular night, Wednesday, January 21 at 9 p.m.)
Golden Globes
Comedian Nikki Glaser returns as master of ceremonies, live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.
Miss Scarlet
Season 6 premiere: As Eliza and Blake's relationship evolves, they find working together can be a tricky prospect; a new detective settles in at Scotland Yard.
When Calls the Heart
Nathan responds to fire in Goldie National Park while Elizabeth leads relief efforts in Hope Valley.
Worst Cooks in America
Chefs Jeff and Tiffany teach the teams a soup and sandwich combo before tackling the main dish challenge of eggplant parmesan and handmade pasta.
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 6 premiere: As victory in Europe is declared, there is the promise of peace at last; James is wishing for a greater sense of peace as he juggles vet work with a busy family life and an exceptionally challenging Siegfried.
Industry
Season 4 premiere: While Harper makes a bold move as head of her own fund, Whitney Halberstram works to ensure the successful evolution of Tender.
Bookish
Stateside premiere: In post-war London, a gay bookseller (Mark Gatiss) combines his day job with his favorite hobby — helping solve knotty murder cases.