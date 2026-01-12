What To Watch Monday: Stranger Things Goes Behind The Scenes, Brilliant Minds Saddles Up, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Monday: Netflix documents the making of "Stranger Things" Season 5, "Brilliant Minds" treats a cowboy, and "St. Denis Medical" explores new terrain.
Showtimes for January 12, 2026
Here Come the Irish
Season 2 finale: The Irish enter their final games with playoff hopes on the line; a trip to their quarterback's hometown offers a rare insight into the family and hardships that shaped him.
My Life Is Murder
After a woman is found dead in a jellyfish tank, Alexa investigates an aquarium filled with secrets and lies; suspects include a marine biologist, a fake online lover, and a shady widower.
One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5
This behind-the-scenes chronicle follows the cast, creators, and crew as they bring the final season to life — and say goodbye to the show that changed them forever.
NBA Monday
The Boston Celtics face the Indiana Pacers.
Baking Championship: Next Gen
The sibling teams must create family-favorite desserts, but there's a five-minute baking time extension at stake that puts the bakers into a spin.
Below Deck Mediterranean
An argument over a jet ski causes a major rift on the deck team; a long-held bromance is threatened; tempers flare in multiple directions.
St. Denis Medical
Serena and Alex work a "Botox and Bubbly" party; Joyce enlists Matt's help with a personal issue; Bruce introduces Ron to the world of memecoins.
The Wall
Married Navy veterans Vincent and Katy's lives changed forever when Vincent, a firefighter-paramedic, responded to a newborn surrendered at his station's safe haven box and later adopted her — and now, they're taking on The Wall for a chance to win big.
Brilliant Minds
A rugged cowboy struts into Bronx General with mysterious symptoms and brings the rodeo with him; Dr. Wolf develops a relationship with someone who has ties to his father.