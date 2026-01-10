Pokemon: 10 Best Episodes Of The Ash Ketchum Era

2026 will be a significant year for the "Pokemon" franchise, as it will commemorate 30 years since the original releases of "Pokemon" Red & Green versions in Japan. A year later will mark the 30th anniversary of the "Pokemon" anime series, which follows Ash Ketchum, a 10-year-old from Pallet Town who, with his trusty partner Pikachu, sets off to explore the world of Pokemon with the goal of being the very best — like no one ever was.

While Ash's journey mainly mirrors the release of respective generations of "Pokemon," the television series is much more than a Saturday morning cartoon meant to sell video games and trading cards. Over 1,000 episodes chronicled Ash's journey from a naive Pokemon trainer to a world champion, alongside memorable companions like Brock, Misty, Serena, Tracy, and Iris.

We're rewinding the clock all the way back to 1997 for our list of the 10 best episodes of "Pokemon," from the show's humble beginnings to its ambitious, action-packed conclusion. Whether it's because they're significant in telling the story of Ash and his friends, or because they're simply fun to rewatch over and over again, these episodes will make you nostalgic for the days when you were a Pokemon master-in-the-making yourselves.