Industry Season 4 Premiere: Myha'la And Ken Leung On Opening The 'Floodgates' Of Harper And Eric's Future

"They're gonna try their darndest," Myha'la tells TVLine. "I think Harper knows better than Eric that having a personal relationship, an intimate relationship that has to do with their thoughts, feelings, hopes, and desires outside of business, is just a bad idea. It's way too volatile. They care way too much about each other."

Harper may want to keep her poker face on, but according to Leung, things between these two incendiary former colleagues may never be the same.

"It's different from how we've seen them before," he says. "It's not only about going into business together. For him, at least. Very early on, he asks Harper for a new way of talking. He's like, 'Can we learn how to talk to each other differently? Can I know you differently?' And so I think for him, he's retired. It's less about the venture, and more about learning to be in a relationship."

We've seen how diabolical this duo can be with Harper working under Eric's bold and sometimes brutal leadership, but with both individuals finally on the same footing, viewers may be surprised by how things shake out. Especially with how Eric's demeanor and approach to Harper will change.

"I think on a cellular level, she understands that if they open that door, it's floodgates," adds Myha'la, "and if something goes wrong, it would be devastating for both of them. So she knows very well not to go there, even though he is trying to make that relationship a sort of pseudo father/daughter one."

