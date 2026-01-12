Industry Season 4 Premiere: Myha'la And Ken Leung On Opening The 'Floodgates' Of Harper And Eric's Future
The fourth season of "Industry" may feel like a soft reboot of sorts, with HBO's stunning financial drama officially ditching Pierpoint's high-stress trading floor. But in Sunday's premiere, some things may never change, and old habits? They die hard.
When we dive back into the lives of Harper (Myha'la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela), the women are living out the dream lives they'd imagined for themselves ever since ingratiating themselves in the industry as Pierpoint grads. But when a splashy fintech darling called Tender hits the scene, Yasmin must bring Sir Henry Muck back from the brink after Lumi (and a big election) went south. Harper, meanwhile, gets pulled in by Tender's enigmatic executive Whitney Halberstram (Max Minghella). And in pure "Industry" fashion, the women's friendship (are we still calling it that?) begins to morph once again as the race to capitalize on Tender heats up.
For Harper, things aren't ideal under Otto Mostyn's thumb. She's feeling micromanaged despite being promised her own fund, which leads her to start spinning her wheels about her next moves. In a call to a now-retired Eric (Ken Leung), she drops the tiniest of seeds. "Maybe we could just talk about what it could look like," she hints. "Don't be a stranger." By the end of the hour, Eric's at her doorstep, admitting that he "didn't do too well chasing pleasure." He's all business, and Harper's all smiles. But is their new venture a... "partnership"? As they hammer out the details, Harper tells him she can't be a punching bag for another man's fear. She also wants her name on the door. "So do I," Eric replies.
Will Harper and Eric survive each other?
"They're gonna try their darndest," Myha'la tells TVLine. "I think Harper knows better than Eric that having a personal relationship, an intimate relationship that has to do with their thoughts, feelings, hopes, and desires outside of business, is just a bad idea. It's way too volatile. They care way too much about each other."
Harper may want to keep her poker face on, but according to Leung, things between these two incendiary former colleagues may never be the same.
"It's different from how we've seen them before," he says. "It's not only about going into business together. For him, at least. Very early on, he asks Harper for a new way of talking. He's like, 'Can we learn how to talk to each other differently? Can I know you differently?' And so I think for him, he's retired. It's less about the venture, and more about learning to be in a relationship."
We've seen how diabolical this duo can be with Harper working under Eric's bold and sometimes brutal leadership, but with both individuals finally on the same footing, viewers may be surprised by how things shake out. Especially with how Eric's demeanor and approach to Harper will change.
"I think on a cellular level, she understands that if they open that door, it's floodgates," adds Myha'la, "and if something goes wrong, it would be devastating for both of them. So she knows very well not to go there, even though he is trying to make that relationship a sort of pseudo father/daughter one."
Will these two iron out their differences and play nice, or are they a bomb waiting to go off? Grade the premiere below, then light up the comments!