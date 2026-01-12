15 Best TV Protagonists Of All Time, Ranked

Across the history of television, cherry-picking the best protagonists is a near-impossible challenge. How do you make space for all the different types of shows out there? How do you reckon with excluding iconic heroes, ensemble leads, and trailblazers from a single list? You might read these picks and think, where's Lucy Ricardo, or Jimmy McNulty, or Michael Scott? Well, we made some hard cuts picking these characters, so it's best we go over what our criteria were for choosing them.

A TV show's "protagonist" is often regarded as the hero, but as we've learned over the past 20 years, anti-heroes are some of our most intriguing main characters. With that in mind, we chose characters from a variety of narrative shows, from long-running comedies to dramatic miniseries; spanning genres like sci-fi, period piece, coming-of-age, and workplace sitcom. We also chose characters whose entire arcs and stories across the entire show aren't just memorable and iconic, but timeless stories that, if they haven't already, will define generations of TV to come.