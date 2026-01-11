Why HBO Buried The $30 Million Pilot For Naomi Watts' Game Of Thrones Spin-Off

Who remembers Jane Goldman's "Bloodmoon," HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel pilot starring Naomi Watts as Morven Casterly? The $30 million project has yet to make it to the screen, as the folks over at HBO and WarnerMedia felt that it wasn't inventive enough to warrant a full series order.

"It wasn't unwatchable or horrible or anything," Robert Greenblatt, the former chairman of WarnerMedia, told The Hollywood Reporter. "It was very well produced and looked extraordinary. But it didn't take me to the same place as the original series. It didn't have that depth and richness that the original series' pilot did."

"Bloodmoon" was one of several unrealized Westeros-themed projects that entered development when "Game of Thrones" was nearing its finale. Of the bunch, Goldman's planned series was the only one to have any episodes greenlit until "House of the Dragon" received a full season order in 2019. Despite HBO spending $30 million on a pilot, George R.R. Martin was concerned about "Bloodmoon" from the start.