A Marvel Actor Nearly Played Mad Men's Don Draper

Who is Don Draper? It's the question "Mad Men" set out to answer when it started its seven-season run in 2007, but it nearly had a different answer. According to series star Jon Hamm, he wasn't one of the first picks for the part of the enigmatic, philandering businessman at the center of the AMC drama. That, he told Marc Maron in a 2011 episode of "WTF," was action star Thomas Jane.

"Nobody knew who I was. The casting directors didn't know who I was. I wasn't on anybody's list," Hamm said, admitting that he "couldn't have had less heat" in Hollywood at the time. He continued, "I think they went to Thomas Jane for it and they were told that Thomas Jane doesn't do television." Jane was certainly more of a known quantity than Hamm at the time, having by that point appeared in acclaimed films like "Boogie Nights" as well as action hits like "Face/Off" and "Deep Blue Sea." He also became a pre-MCU Marvel star when he played the violent vigilante antihero Frank Castle in 2004's "The Punisher," who was later embodied on the "Daredevil" TV series by Jon Bernthal.

Though Jane has never publicly commented on Hamm's recollections, former AMC exec Christina Wayne told Alan Sepinwall for his book "The Revolution Was Televised" that Hamm "just didn't do it" on the audition tape she saw. "I watched it, and to be honest, you couldn't see it on the tape," she said, noting that Hamm seemed nervous and had "floppy hair" that didn't look very Don Draper. Wayne even requested a second audition tape, and when that didn't satisfy her, she met Hamm in person. "The minute I saw him in person, I got it," she said.