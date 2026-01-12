Why The Buffy Reboot Made The Show's Creator More Nervous Than Working With Steven Spielberg

A "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" sequel is in the works at Hulu with Sarah Michelle Gellar set to reprise her iconic character. Director and co-executive producer Chloe Zhao has opened up about the experience, revealing that taking on the beloved series was more intimidating than helming her Steven Spielberg-produced Shakespearean drama "Hamnet."

"I am always nervous when the fandom is massive, and very loyal, and passionate. And I am also a part of it. It's so much scarier than 'Hamnet,' Zhao told Deadline. Having had her time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe directing 2021's "Eternals," Zhao understands the need to appease diehard fans. She cited her passion for Japanese manga as an example of how attached people can become to their favorite properties.

In spite of her personal concerns, it's safe to say that Zhao is more than suited for the task. In fact, the Oscar-winning "Nomadland" director is the reason why Gellar agreed to resurrect "Buffy" in the first place.