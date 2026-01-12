David Hyde Pierce Didn't Mince Words About Frasier's Pilot

When "Frasier" debuted in 1993, there was no guarantee that the show was going to work. As popular as "Cheers" had been, moving Kelsey Grammer's Dr. Frasier Crane from Boston to Seattle and introducing an entirely new ensemble was risky. It certainly didn't help that David Hyde Pierce, who played the doctor's equally fastidious brother Niles, thought that the new sitcom was destined for failure.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2018, Pierce recalled reading through the pilot script and recoiling upon realizing that the writers had, in his estimation, failed to distinguish between the two Crane brothers. "When I got the script, I read it and thought, 'This is terrible — they've written two of the same character,'" Pierce exclaimed. "It wasn't until the table read when I saw how two peas in a pod were an asset and not a shortcoming."

When the pilot episode, "The Good Son," did eventually air, it quickly proved Pierce's initial reaction wrong. It turned out, taking one of the best characters on "Cheers" and reimagining him with a brother was a novel move. Even today, that first episode remains remarkable for seemingly having all the best parts of "Frasier" dialed in from the get-go.