Arrested Development Season 4 Had Michael Cera Working In A Different Role

In 2013, Netflix revived Mitch Hurwitz's absurdist sitcom "Arrested Development," migrating the Bluths from Fox to the streamer for an official fourth season. For Michael Cera, in particular, the new season came with another dramatic change. Apart from playing the awkward George Michael Bluth, he also joined the show's writing team.

"Michael is such a brilliant guy, and he's such a great writer," Hurwitz explained during a 2013 panel event (via Collider). "I really did bring him in because I thought, 'He's such an open guy and he wants to learn this other craft, or whatever you call what TV writers do.' And then, suddenly, we were very dependent on Michael Cera being in the writers' room." In the end, the decision proved to be a great call.

Cera's intimate familiarity with the show was a major asset to the revival, and his grasp of its signature humor and ambitious storyline soon established him as a crucial part of the writing puzzle. "He pitched in character," Hurwitz added. "It became clear that 'Arrested Development' is his first language."