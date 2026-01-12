Arrested Development Season 4 Had Michael Cera Working In A Different Role
In 2013, Netflix revived Mitch Hurwitz's absurdist sitcom "Arrested Development," migrating the Bluths from Fox to the streamer for an official fourth season. For Michael Cera, in particular, the new season came with another dramatic change. Apart from playing the awkward George Michael Bluth, he also joined the show's writing team.
"Michael is such a brilliant guy, and he's such a great writer," Hurwitz explained during a 2013 panel event (via Collider). "I really did bring him in because I thought, 'He's such an open guy and he wants to learn this other craft, or whatever you call what TV writers do.' And then, suddenly, we were very dependent on Michael Cera being in the writers' room." In the end, the decision proved to be a great call.
Cera's intimate familiarity with the show was a major asset to the revival, and his grasp of its signature humor and ambitious storyline soon established him as a crucial part of the writing puzzle. "He pitched in character," Hurwitz added. "It became clear that 'Arrested Development' is his first language."
Cera's presence was invaluable in the Arrested Development revival
Cera's role as a writer offered an element of stability to an otherwise shakey season. "Arrested Development" Season 4 famously delivers a non-chronological narrative with its episodes putting a focus on different characters — a decision so polarizing that Hurwitz "fixed" the season with a remixed cut in 2018. The season's initial approach, however, was ultimately necessary to pivot around actor's potential availability issues.
Thanks to his dual role, Cera was present throughout both the writing and filming process, which no doubt contributed to his importance in the writer's room. "He completely understood this complex story," Hurwitz noted concerning Cera's contributions. "He added to it." The show would eventually be renewed for a fifth season that likewise switched up the format, though it would be its last.
Despite Hurwitz's praise, Cera hasn't done much television writing since. His most recent writing credit is the 2013 short film, "Failure." Nevertheless, the "Arrested Development" star has remained quite active on the television front, lending his acting talents to Netflix's animated "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" (which was cancelled after one season) and Amy Schumer's Hulu comedy-drama "Life & Beth."