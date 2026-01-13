The Sitcom Veteran Who Almost Played Friends' Chandler Bing Before Matthew Perry

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

What would "Friends" have looked like with a different Chandler Bing? If not for a fateful mail mix-up, he may have worn a lot more blazers and bolo ties. In a 2015 interview on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," veteran performer –- and erstwhile Duckie Dale -– Jon Cryer once revealed that he was almost in the mix for the part of Chandler. "I was doing a play in London and I got a call at 3 a.m. from somebody in Los Angeles," Cryer told the host. The woman on the other end of the line was "Friends" co-creator Marta Kaufman, and she had a proposition for Cryer.

"She had this great script called 'Six of One,'" the "Pretty in Pink" star recalled, referencing the original title of "Friends." Cryer explained that he thought the project sounded interesting, and Kaufman let him know she wanted him to check out the role of Chandler. "I had to audition the next morning with the casting director who was in the U.K.," the actor explained, which meant he had just seven hours to prepare for the part -– and virtually no time to sleep. Nevertheless, he made it to the audition, which the casting director recorded.

But unlike other long-lost audition tapes from future celebrities that have resurfaced over the years, you likely won't get to see Cryer's Chandler anytime soon. That's because after doing his scene reading, Cryer said that the casting director "packaged up the tape of me doing my best Chandler Bing, sent it to Los Angeles, and it got stuck in customs."