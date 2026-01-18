Why Ray Romano Was Worried About Everybody Loves Raymond's Title

The Writers Guild of America named "Everybody Loves Raymond" among the 101 best-written shows of all time, so no one can dispute that its creators knew what they were doing. However, Ray Romano — who plays Raymond Barone on the multi-Emmy Award-winning sitcom, which aired for nine seasons between 1997 and 2005 — originally questioned the decision to call it "Everybody Loves Raymond," even going as far as to protest the idea.

Recalling the experience in a 2012 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, series creator Phil Rosenthal explained that he chose the name "Everybody Loves Raymond" because he wanted to make an old-school comedy in the vein of "I Love Lucy," something to stand out from the snarky 1990s postmodernism of the best "Seinfeld" episodes. "Once you knew the show, you got that the title spoke to sibling rivalries, problems with parents, problems with your wife," Rosenthal noted. "Before I turned it in, I showed it to Ray. He said, 'You can't call it that because then we're asking for it. I'm named Raymond. I don't want that pressure of everybody having to love me.' The next thing is, 'Oh yeah? I don't.'"

The show's instant popularity and enduring legacy suggests that audiences had no issues with it being called "Everybody Loves Raymond," regardless of whether they liked or disliked the titular character. However, would the series have enjoyed the same levels of success if they went with one of Romano's ideas for a title?