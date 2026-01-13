Why Netflix's KAOS Was Canceled After Just One Season

One year after it premiered on Netflix, most viewers have likely forgotten all about "KAOS," the Jeff Goldblum-led Greek mythology retelling/dark comedy/drama series. That convoluted description of the show alone may imply why. While it generated a fair amount of buzz online in its first few weeks, Netflix canceled the show quickly, squashing any hopes for fans of a "KAOS" Season 2 ever arriving.

Due to the likely substantial investment, some found that decision confounding. In addition to Goldblum, who plays a modern-day, billionaire version of Zeus on the show, "KAOS" featured names like Janet McTeer, Cliff Curtis, Billie Piper, and David Thewlis. And while the story took place in an alternate version of "Greece" with all of the modern trappings, there was still a pretty heavy budget for things like visual effects, sets, and costuming, compared to more grounded shows.

So why was "KAOS" ultimately axed? There is no single, comprehensive answer. The series did fine in terms of numbers, with about a month spent on Netflix's various top 10 charts, but it was far from a smash success. Critically, it was a similar story, with a 78% aggregate rating among critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Again, that's a decent score, but not enough to guarantee more success or a second season. Sadly, in the streaming age, shows often need to hit home runs in their debut seasons to secure a second outing.