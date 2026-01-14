Supernatural's Worst Episodes, According To Jensen Ackles And Jared Padalecki

With 15 seasons under its belt, "Supernatural" is full of game-changing episodes that helped the show become a success. However, the series' main stars aren't afraid to admit there are some stinkers in the vault as well. Despite boasting an interesting premise, Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles believe that Season 1's "Bugs" is the show's worst outing by far, which makes sense since the episode was an actual plague on the actors, who were stung by real bees while filming.

"Yes, I think it was [the worst episode], because of what we went through and what it ended up being," Ackles revealed in a 2025 interview with Entertainment Weekly. "Basically, the juice wasn't worth the squeeze." Not only that, but the whole ordeal was pointless in the end, as they couldn't even capture the actors' legitimate horror on the screen. "We were literally being stung by bees," Ackles added. "And then they get to post [production], and the bees didn't show up on camera, so they had to VIXFX the bees."

It's safe to assume that Padalecki and Ackles would be happy if viewers left "Bugs" out of their future "Supernatural" binges. Of course, that's not the only episode the stars might have you skip. There is also a Season 7 storyline that the pair don't have fond memories of either, even placing it on the same level as "Bugs" when it comes to the show's worst moments.