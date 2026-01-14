Supernatural's Original Plans Would Have Led To A Different Show (For Better Or Worse)

As the CW experienced plenty of turnover throughout the years, "Supernatural" remained a steady fixture of the network, weathering several different showrunners, storylines, and creative directions. Anchored by the all-star duo of Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, the monster-hunting brothers, Sam and Dean Winchester, are the heart and soul of the show. But this wasn't obvious to series creator Eric Kripke at the beginning. In fact, it took him a while to pin down the best format for the series.

Back in 2006, shortly after "Supernatural" first premiered, Kripke revealed to The Age that his early ideas would've taken the series in a completely different direction. Rather than exploring the Sam and Dean story, Kripke's first pitch was an anthology series with less of a collected plot, simply pulling from different folktales and supernatural myths from across the United States. While that kind of show that would likely thrive in today's streaming landscape, in the early 2000s, it was a harder sell.

His next idea starred a pair of reporters investigating paranormal phenomena — an angle a little bit closer to "The X-Files," which would have been the primary point of comparison for "Supernatural" when it was first being developed. Finally, all of that plotting led Kripke to the winning formula. "I landed on this idea to have this mythic road trip across the country," Kripke told the outlet. "And it became the best vehicle to tell these stories because it's pure, stripped down, and uniquely American."