Netflix's His & Hers Just Set The Bar For The Year's Best Plot Twist — Did You See It Coming?

The following post contains major spoilers for all episodes of "His & Hers," now streaming on Netflix.

The year is young, but Netflix's "His & Hers" is already gunning for the biggest jaw drop of 2026 television.

Not a moment too soon, either. Following the release of 2025 series like Netflix's "The Hunting Wives" and Peacock's "All Her Fault," our watchlists were in need of a new twisty mystery to binge, and we got one just days into the new year. And if you haven't read Alice Feeney's novel on which "His & Hers" is based, then you may not have seen the limited series' shocking ending coming.

"His & Hers" stars Tessa Thompson ("Westworld") as Anna Andrews, a former local news anchor in Atlanta who has been AWOL since the tragic death of her baby daughter one year prior. When a woman that Anna knew in high school gets murdered in their hometown of Dahlonega, Georgia, Anna goes back there to investigate and report on the death — but doing so puts her back in contact with estranged husband Jack Harper (Jon Bernthal, "The Punisher"), who is also the lead detective on the case.

As "His & Hers" unfolds, we learn that Anna and murder victim Rachel (Jamie Tisdale) were friends in high school, but Rachel and two of the other girls in her clique — Zoe (Marin Ireland), who's also Jack's sister, and Helen (Poppy Liu) — were actually quite cruel to Anna and another student, Catherine, despite pretending to be friendly to their faces. Helen and Zoe are also later killed, leading us to believe that either Anna or Catherine might be the murderer responsible for the demise of each woman.

In fact, the show does set up that reveal at first, stunning us with the knowledge that Catherine grew up to be Anna's workplace rival, Lexy Jones (Rebecca Rittenhouse), and Lexy has seemingly been exacting revenge on her former bullies. In an especially horrifying flashback to Anna's 16th birthday party, we see that these mean girls conspired to get Catherine sexually assaulted by a group of young men in the woods — so, yes, Catherine's eventual transformation into ostensible serial killer Lexy would make sense.

But the reveals don't end there.