Golden Globes 2026: The Pitt, Adolescence, And Hacks Among TV Winners (Updating)
The 83rd annual Golden Globes aired Sunday, January 11 on CBS, awarding the year's best achievements in both TV and film in a ceremony hosted once again by comedian Nikki Glaser.
Broadcasting live from the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, the third season of HBO's "The White Lotus" led the TV pack with six total nominations, including acting nods for five of its Season 3 cast members.
Netflix's "Adolescence" followed closely behind with five nominations, while Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" and Apple TV's "Severance" each scored four.
Over on the film side, Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another" led with nine total nominations, including a nod for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. Joachim Trier's "Sentimental Value" earned eight nominations, and Ryan Coogler's "Sinners" picked up seven.
Scroll down to view all of the winners so far and keep refreshing throughout the night. We'll be updating this post live throughout the show.
TV CATEGORIES
DRAMA SERIES
"The Diplomat"
"The Pitt"
"Pluribus"
"Severance"
"Slow Horses"
"The White Lotus"
MUSICAL OR COMEDY SERIES
"Abbott Elementary"
"The Bear"
"Hacks"
"Nobody Wants This"
"Only Murders in the Building"
"The Studio"
LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
"Adolescence"
"All Her Fault"
"The Beast in Me"
"Black Mirror"
"Dying for Sex"
"The Girlfriend"
BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA
Kathy Bates, "Matlock"
Britt Lower, "Severance"
Helen Mirren, "MobLand"
Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"
Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"
Rhea Seehorn, "Pluribus"
BEST MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA
Sterling K. Brown, "Paradise"
Diego Luna, "Andor"
Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"
Mark Ruffalo, "Task"
Adam Scott, "Severance"
Noah Wyle, "The Pitt" — WINNER
BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Kristen Bell, "Nobody Wants This"
Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"
Natasha Lyonne, "Poker Face"
Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday"
Jean Smart, "Hacks" — WINNER
BEST MALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Adam Brody, "Nobody Wants This"
Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"
Glen Powell, "Chad Powers"
Seth Rogen, "The Studio" — WINNER
Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"
BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Claire Danes, "The Beast in Me"
Rashida Jones, "Black Mirror"
Amanda Seyfried, "Long Bright River"
Sarah Snook, "All Her Fault"
Michelle Williams, "Dying for Sex" — WINNER
Robin Wright, "The Girlfriend"
BEST MALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Jacob Elordi, "The Narrow Road to the Deep North"
Paul Giamatti, "Black Mirror"
Stephen Graham, "Adolescence" — WINNER
Charlie Hunnam, "Monster: The Ed Gein Story"
Jude Law, "Black Rabbit"
Matthew Rhys, "The Beast in Me"
BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Carrie Coon, "The White Lotus"
Erin Doherty, "Adolescence"
Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"
Catherine O'Hara, "The Studio"
Parker Posey, "The White Lotus"
Aimee Lou Wood, "The White Lotus"
BEST MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Owen Cooper, "Adolescence" — WINNER
Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"
Walton Goggins, "The White Lotus"
Jason Isaacs, "The White Lotus"
Tramell Tillman, "Severance"
Ashley Walters, "Adolescence"
BEST PERFORMANCE IN STAND-UP COMEDY ON TELEVISION
Bill Maher, "Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?"
Brett Goldstein, "Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life"
Kevin Hart, "Kevin Hart: Acting My Age"
Kumail Nanjiani, "Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts"
Ricky Gervais, "Ricky Gervais: Mortality"
Sarah Silverman, "Sarah Silverman: Postmortem"
BEST PODCAST
"Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard"
"Call Her Daddy"
"Good Hang With Amy Poehler" — WINNER
"The Mel Robbins Podcast"
"Smartless"
"Up First"
FILM CATEGORIES
MOTION PICTURE — DRAMA
"Frankenstein"
"Hamnet"
"It Was Just an Accident"
"The Secret Agent"
"Sentimental Value"
"Sinners"
MOTION PICTURE — MUSICAL OR COMEDY
"Blue Moon"
"Bugonia"
"Marty Supreme"
"No Other Choice"
"Nouvelle Vague"
"One Battle After Another"
MOTION PICTURE — ANIMATED
"Arco"
"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle"
"Elio"
"KPop Demon Hunters" — WINNER
"Little Amélie or the Character of Rain"
"Zootopia 2"
CINEMATIC AND BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT
"Avatar: Fire and Ash"
"F1"
"KPop Demon Hunters"
"Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning"
"Sinners" — WINNER
"Weapons"
"Wicked: For Good"
"Zootopia 2"
MOTION PICTURE — NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE
"It Was Just an Accident" (France)
"No Other Choice" (South Korea)
"The Secret Agent" (Brazil)
"Sentimental Value" (Norway)
"Sirāt" (Spain)
"The Voice of Hind Rajab" (Tunisia)
BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA
Jessie Buckley, "Hamnet"
Jennifer Lawrence, "Die My Love"
Renate Reinsve, "Sentimental Value"
Julia Roberts, "After the Hunt"
Tessa Thompson, "Hedda"
Eva Victor, "Sorry, Baby"
BEST MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA
Joel Edgerton, "Train Dreams"
Oscar Isaac, "Frankenstein"
Dwayne Johnson, "The Smashing Machine"
Michael B. Jordan, "Sinners"
Wagner Moura, "The Secret Agent"
Jeremy Allen White, "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere"
BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Rose Byrne, "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You" — WINNER
Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked: For Good"
Kate Hudson, "Song Sung Blue"
Chase Infiniti, "One Battle After Another"
Amanda Seyfried, "The Testament of Ann Lee"
Emma Stone, "Bugonia"
BEST MALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Timothée Chalamet, "Marty Supreme" — WINNER
George Clooney, "Jay Kelly"
Leonardo DiCaprio, "One Battle After Another"
Ethan Hawke, "Blue Moon"
Lee Byung-hun, "No Other Choice"
Jesse Plemons, "Bugonia"
BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Emily Blunt, "The Smashing Machine"
Elle Fanning, "Sentimental Value"
Ariana Grande, "Wicked: For Good"
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, "Sentimental Value"
Amy Madigan, "Weapons"
Teyana Taylor, "One Battle After Another" — WINNER
BEST MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Benicio del Toro, "One Battle After Another"
Jacob Elordi, "Frankenstein"
Paul Mescal, "Hamnet"
Sean Penn, "One Battle After Another"
Adam Sandler, "Jay Kelly"
Stellan Skarsgård, "Sentimental Value" — WINNER
BEST DIRECTOR
Paul Thomas Anderson, "One Battle After Another" — WINNER
Ryan Coogler, "Sinners"
Guillermo del Toro, "Frankenstein"
Jafar Panahi, "It Was Just an Accident"
Joachim Trier, "Sentimental Value"
Chloé Zhao, "Hamnet"
BEST SCREENPLAY
"One Battle After Another" — WINNER
"Marty Supreme"
"Sinners"
"It Was Just an Accident"
"Sentimental Value"
"Hamnet"
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
"Frankenstein"
"Sinners"
"One Battle After Another"
"Sirāt"
"Hamnet"
"F1"
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
"Dream as One," "Avatar: Fire and Ash"
"Golden," "KPop Demon Hunters" — WINNER
"I Lied to You," "Sinners"
"No Place Like Home," "Wicked: For Good"
"The Girl in the Bubble," "Wicked: For Good"
"Train Dreams," "Train Dreams"