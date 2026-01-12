Golden Globes 2026: The Pitt, Adolescence, And Hacks Among TV Winners (Updating)

The 83rd annual Golden Globes aired Sunday, January 11 on CBS, awarding the year's best achievements in both TV and film in a ceremony hosted once again by comedian Nikki Glaser.

Broadcasting live from the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, the third season of HBO's "The White Lotus" led the TV pack with six total nominations, including acting nods for five of its Season 3 cast members.

Netflix's "Adolescence" followed closely behind with five nominations, while Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" and Apple TV's "Severance" each scored four.

Over on the film side, Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another" led with nine total nominations, including a nod for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. Joachim Trier's "Sentimental Value" earned eight nominations, and Ryan Coogler's "Sinners" picked up seven.

Scroll down to view all of the winners so far and keep refreshing throughout the night. We'll be updating this post live throughout the show.