NAACP Image Awards: Bel-Air Leads 2026 TV Nominations — See Full List

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

"Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

"Harlem" (Prime Video)

"Survival of the Thickest" (Netflix)

"The Residence" (Netflix)

"The Upshaws" (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Cedric the Entertainer, "The Neighborhood"

David Alan Grier, "St. Denis Medical"

David Oyelowo, "Government Cheese"

Mike Epps, "The Upshaws"

Vince Staples, "The Vince Staples Show"

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Maya Rudolph, "Loot"

Michelle Buteau, "Survival of the Thickest"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Uzo Aduba, "The Residence"

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Colman Domingo, "The Four Seasons"

Giancarlo Esposito, "The Residence"

Josh Johnson, "The Daily Show"

Wendell Pierce, "Elsbeth"

William Stanford Davis, "Abbott Elementary"

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Edwina Finley, "The Residence"

Ego Nwodim, "Saturday Night Live"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Jerrie Johnson, "Harlem"

Wanda Sykes, "The Upshaws"

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

"Bel-Air" (Peacock)

"Beyond the Gates" (CBS)

"Forever" (Netflix)

"Paradise" (Hulu)

"Reasonable Doubt" (Hulu)

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Forest Whitaker, "Godfather of Harlem"

Jabari Banks, "Bel-Air"

Michael Cooper Jr., "Forever"

Morris Chestnut, "Watson"

Sterling K. Brown, "Paradise"

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Angela Bassett, "9-1-1"

Emayatzy Corinealdi, "Reasonable Doubt"

Lovie Simone, "Forever"

Patina Miller, "Power Book III: Raising Kanan"

Queen Latifah, "The Equalizer"

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Adrian Holmes, "Bel-Air"

Ato Essandoh, "The Diplomat"

Caleb McLaughlin, "Stranger Things"

Jacob Latimore, "The Chi"

Wood Harris, "Forever"

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Aisha Hinds, "9-1-1"

Audra McDonald, "The Gilded Age"

Karen Pittman, "Forever"

Karen Pittman, "The Morning Show"

Nicole Beharie, "The Morning Show"

OUTSTANDING LIMITED TELEVISION (SERIES, SPECIAL, OR MOVIE)

"G20" (Prime Video)

"Ironheart" (Disney+)

"Ruth & Boaz" (Netflix)

"Straw" (Netflix)

Washington Black (Hulu)

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A LIMITED TELEVISION (SERIES, SPECIAL, OR MOVIE)

Brian Tyree Henry, "Dope Thief"

Giancarlo Esposito, "Please Don't Feed the Children"

Idris Elba, "Heads of State"

Taye Diggs, "Terry McMillan Presents: His, Hers & Ours"

Tyler Lepley, "Ruth & Boaz"

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED TELEVISION (SERIES, SPECIAL, OR MOVIE)

Brandy Norwood, "Christmas Everyday"

Dominique Thorne, "Ironheart"

Serayah, "Ruth & Boaz"

Taraji P. Henson, "Straw"

Viola Davis, "G20"

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED TELEVISION (SERIES, SPECIAL, OR MOVIE)

Glynn Turman, "Straw"

Jay Ellis, "All Her Fault"

Rockmond Dunbar, "Straw"

Sterling K. Brown, "Washington Black"

Ving Rhames, "Dope Thief"

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED TELEVISION (SERIES, SPECIAL, OR MOVIE)

Angela Bassett, "Zero Day"

Lyric Ross, "Ironheart"

Marsai Martin, "G20"

Sherri Shepherd, "Straw"

Teyana Taylor, "Straw"

OUTSTANDING NEWS/INFORMATION (SERIES OR SPECIAL)

"CNN NewsNight With Abby Phillip" (CNN)

"Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr." (PBS)

"Hurricane Katrina: 20 Years After the Storm With Robin Roberts" (ABC)

"Michelle Obama: The Style, the Power, the Look: A Conversation With Robin Roberts" (ABC)

"The Don Lemon Show" (YouTube)

OUTSTANDING TALK SERIES

"House Guest" (YouTube TV)

"Sherri" (Syndicated)

"Tamron Hall Show" (ABC)

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" (Syndicated)

"The View" (ABC)

OUTSTANDING REALITY PROGRAM/REALITY COMPETITION SERVICES/GAME SHOW

"Celebrity Family Feud" (ABC)

"Dancing With the Stars" (ABC)

"Full Court Press" (ESPN, ESPN+)

"Love & Marriage: Huntsville" (OWN)

"Ready to Love" (OWN)

OUTSTANDING VARIETY (SERIES OR SPECIAL)

"Tiny Desk Concerts Celebrates Black Music Month 2025" (NPR)

"HBCU Honors" (BET Networks)

"BET Awards 2025" (BET Networks)

"Wicked: One Wonderful Night" (NBC)

"Ali Siddiq: My Two Sons" (YouTube/Moment PPV)

OUTSTANDING CHILDREN'S PROGRAM

"Eyes of Wakanda" (Disney+)

"Gracie's Corner" (YouTube TV)

"Iyanu" (Cartoon Network)

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" (Disney+)

"Reading Rainbow" (KidZuko)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A YOUTH (SERIES, SPECIAL, TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES)

Amanda Christine, "IT: Welcome to Derry"

Blake Cameron James, "IT: Welcome to Derry"

Jeremiah Felder, "The Residence"

Leah Sava Jeffries, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians"

Percy Daggs IV, "Paradise"

OUTSTANDING HOST IN A TALK OR NEWS/INFORMATION (SERIES OR SPECIAL) — INDIVIDUAL OR ENSEMBLE

Abby Phillip, "CNN NewsNight With Abby Phillip"

Don Lemon, "The Don Lemon Show"

Henry Louis Gates, Jr., "Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr."

Scott Evans, "House Guest"

Sherri Shepherd, "Sherri"

OUTSTANDING HOST IN A REALITY/REALITY COMPETITION, GAME SHOW OR VARIETY (SERIES OR SPECIAL) — INDIVIDUAL OR ENSEMBLE

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, "Dancing With the Stars"

Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Daniel Lubetzky, Kevin O'Leary, "Shark Tank"

Bozoma St. John and Jimmy Fallon, "On Brand With Jimmy Fallon"

Kevin Hart, "BET Awards 2025"

Steve Harvey, "Celebrity Family Feud"

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMANCE

Brandee Evans, "Reasonable Doubt"

Dave Chappelle, "Saturday Night Live"

Janet Hubert, "Bel-Air"

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, "Murder in a Small Town"

Morris Chestnut, "Reasonable Doubt"

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED SERIES

"Disney Jr.'s Ariel" (Disney Jr.)

"Gracie's Corner" (YouTube TV)

"Iyanu" (Cartoon Network)

"Lil Kev" (BET+)

"Weather Hunters" (PBS Kids)

OUTSTANDING CHARACTER VOICEOVER PERFORMANCE (TELEVISION)

Anika Noni Rose, "The Mighty Nein"

Ayo Edebiri, "Big Mouth"

Cedric the Entertainer, "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder"

Graceyn Hollingsworth, "Gracie's Corner"

Kyla Pratt, "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder"

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM SERIES OR SPECIAL — REALITY/NONFICTION/DOCUMENTARY

"College Gameday: Michael Vick" (ESPN)

"Glam Through the Ages" (KeyTV Network)

"Noochie's Live From the Front Porch" (YouTube TV)

"The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar" (Fox)

"The Daily Show: After the Cut" (Comedy Central)

OUTSTANDING BREAKTHROUGH CREATIVE (TELEVISION)

Chinaka Hodge, "Ironheart"

Daniel Lawrence Taylor, "Boarders"

Haolu Wang, "Black Mirror"

Jas Summers, "Stay"

Tearrance Averelle Chisholm, "Demascus"

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY (TELEVISION)

"A Star Without a Star: The Untold Juanita Moore Story" (Apple TV)

"Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest 1977-2015" (HBO Max)

"Great Migrations: A People on the Move" (PBS)

"High Horse: The Black Cowboy" (Peacock)

"Number One on the Call Sheet" (Apple TV)

OUTSTANDING WRITING IN A COMEDY SERIES

Aisha Muharrar, "Hacks"

Frida Perez, "The Studio"

Lizzy Darrell, "Abbott Elementary"

Monique D. Hall, "Sesame Street"

Naomi Ekperigin, "St. Denis Medical"

OUTSTANDING WRITING IN A DRAMA SERIES

Ajani Jackson, "Law & Order"

Bryce Ahart and Stephanie McFarlane, "FBI"

C.A. Johnson, "The Beast in Me"

Cynthia Adarkwa, "The Pitt"

Walter Mosley, "The Lowdown"

OUTSTANDING WRITING IN A TELEVISION MOVIE, DOCUMENTARY, OR SPECIAL

Aireka Muse, "Friends & Lovers"

Jas Summers, "Stay"

Jerrod Carmichael, "Jerrod Carmichael: Don't Be Gay"

Michael Elliot and Cory Tynan, "Ruth & Boaz"

Roye Okupe and Brandon Easton, "Iyanu: The Age of Wonders"

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING IN A COMEDY SERIES

Amy Aniobi, "Survival of the Thickest"

Colman Domingo, "The Four Seasons"

Paul Hunter, "Government Cheese"

Theodore Witcher, "Demascus"

Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING IN A DRAMA SERIES

Angela Barnes, "Ironheart"

Anton Cropper, "Reasonable Doubt"

Jet Wilkinson, "The Copenhagen Test"

Mario Van Peebles, "Power Book III: Raising Kanan"

Salli Richardson-Whitfield, "The Gilded Age"

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING IN A TELEVISION MOVIE, DOCUMENTARY, OR SPECIAL

Alanna Brown, "Ruth & Boaz"

Nicole G. Leier, "Trapped in the Spotlight"

Olatunde Osunsanmi, "Star Trek: Section 31"

Tailiah Breon, "Not My Family: The Monique Smith Story"

Troy A. Scott, "I'll Never Let You Go"

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING IN A DOCUMENTARY (TELEVISION OR FILM)

Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, "Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius)"

Andre Gaines, "Boo-Yah — A Portrait of Stuart Scott"

Contessa Gayles, "Songs From the Hole"

Reginald Hudlin and Shola Lynch, "Number One on the Call Sheet"

Yemi Oyediran, "King of Them All: The Story of King Records"

OUTSTANDING EDITING IN A MOTION PICTURE OR TELEVISION SERIES, MOVIE, OR SPECIAL

Deanna Nowell, "Ironheart"

Maysie Hoy, "Ruth & Boaz"

Michael P. Shawver, "Sinners"

Ralph Jean-Pierre, "The Beast in Me"

Shaheed Qaasim, "Poker Face"

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN (TV OR FILM)

"Bel-Air"

"Highest 2 Lowest"

"Love, Brooklyn"

"Sinners"

"Wicked: For Good"

OUTSTANDING MAKE-UP (TV OR FILM)

"All's Fair"

"Bel-Air"

"Chief of War"

"Highest 2 Lowest"

"Sinners"

OUTSTANDING HAIR STYLING (TV OR FILM)

"All's Fair"

"Bel-Air"

"Beyond the Gates"

"Reasonable Doubt"

"Sinners"

OUTSTANDING STUNT ENSEMBLE (TV OR FILM)

"Butterfly" (Prime Video)

"F1" (Apple TV)

"G20" (Prime Video)

"Shadow Force" (Starz)

"Sinners" (Warner Bros. Pictures)