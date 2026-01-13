What To Watch Tuesday: Best Medicine Episode 2, Tell Me Lies Season 3, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Tuesday: "Best Medicine" continues, "Tell Me Lies" heads back to school, and "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" reunion gets underway.
Showtimes for January 13, 2026
The Running Man
In desperate need of money for his daughter's medication, a blacklisted laborer (Glen Powell) participates in a popular TV program that follows contestants as they tried to avoid being murdered in a nationwide manhunt.
Tell Me Lies
Season 3 premiere: Back at Baird College for spring semester, Lucy and Stephen promise things will be different this time; Bree encounters an unexpected reunion.
Wolf
Jack confronts the old Donkey Pitch case head-on while looking for Bear's owner; Honey and Molina begin to suspect that they are not the only ones playing.
Best Medicine
In Episode 2, Martin is forced to cancel Port Wenn's monthly baked bean supper, angering everyone in the town, while Louisa observes Mark getting friendly with her teaching assistant.
Coast 2 Coast
The San Antonio Spurs face the Oklahoma City Thunder (airing at 8 p.m. in Eastern and Central markets), while the Portland Trail Blazers take on the Golden State Warriors (airing at 8 p.m. in Pacific and Mountain markets) — with both games streaming back-to-back on Peacock nationwide.
Harlan Coben's Final Twist
When Anna Mae, a wildly successful businesswoman, is found stabbed in her untouched home, detectives face a tangle of suspects and shifting motives.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
The women bring bombshell revelations, heated accusations, and a boiling tension that ultimately sees host Andy Cohen walking off for the first time in Bravo history.
Will Trent
The team scrambles for answers after Will disappears; when Angie questions the evidence, it becomes clear something isn't adding up.
Doc
The search for Amy's hacker intensifies when the hospital finally brings in the FBI; Hannah works with Amy to treat a sick older man whose daughter believes has been poisoned.
High Potential
As Morgan and Karadec investigate the mysterious death of a hitman in a car crash, they uncover details that force the LAPD and FBI to partner on the case; Elliott tries to rekindle romance for his parents.
Pole to Pole With Will Smith
Series premiere: Will Smith travels across all seven continents, tackling extreme environments and challenges while exploring science, culture and the future of the planet.
Vanderpump Rules
Lisa enlists the SURvers to work a photoshoot at TomTom, but things go downhill when Angelica reveals what was found in Jason's shower.
Mysteries Unearthed With Danny Trejo
Season 2 finale: Beneath the earth, frozen in the tundra, and hidden in the depths of the sea, lie some of the deadliest discoveries of all time.
The Rookie
When the president visits Los Angeles, the LAPD teams up with the Secret Service to ensure his safety; Miles's instincts are tested; Tim takes on a new role.