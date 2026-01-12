20 Actors You Totally Forgot Were On The Sopranos

"The Sopranos" is all about family... and there are some members of that show's extended family you might recognize.

Debuting in 1999, HBO's mobster saga starred James Gandolfini as New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano, following both his henchmen and rivals in the criminal underworld and also his struggles at home with his wife Carmela and their two kids. It became one of the most acclaimed TV series of all time and made stars out of Gandolfini, Edie Falco (who played Carmela), and more — but it also served as a launchpad for more than a dozen significant showbiz careers, offering early roles to future Emmy winners, sitcom stars... and one pop music icon.

Join us as we take a seat outside Satriale's and look back at 20 famous faces who appeared on "The Sopranos" before they were famous. And if you think we missed someone? Hit the comments below to jog our memories.