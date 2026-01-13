A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Review: HBO's Refreshingly Low-Stakes Spin-Off Will Cure Your Game Of Thrones Fatigue

B+

There's a moment early on in the first episode of HBO's new "Game of Thrones" spin-off "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" when that familiar theme music starts playing, and we're expecting to witness a bit of grand heroism... but then we get to see foul bodily functions instead. That pretty much sets the tone for "Seven Kingdoms" — premiering this Sunday at 10 pm; I've seen all six episodes — which ditches the pomp and pageantry of "Thrones" to tell a humble tale of common folk in the "Andor" mold. It's a welcome change, too, giving us a refreshingly small-scale look at life in Westeros that still manages to pack a considerable emotional punch in the end.

Now I've watched "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon," but I haven't read any of the George R.R. Martin books, so I was unfamiliar with the characters Dunk and Egg, who were featured in a series of novellas set a century before "Thrones." Ser Duncan the Tall, aka Dunk (played by "Bad Sisters" alum Peter Claffey), is a lowborn knight who wears a belt made of rope and is eager to prove his valor. (He's technically a hedge knight, which is "like a knight, but sadder," one character notes.) When Dunk arrives to compete in a jousting tournament, a bald boy named Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) volunteers to be his squire, and though they bicker a lot at first, they find they have a lot in common, too: a pair of scrappy underdogs squaring off against vaunted knights and princes.