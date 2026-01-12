Netflix's Stranger Things Documentary Seems To Disprove 'Conformity Gate' Theory Once And For All

Mike Wheeler would be so proud: The "Stranger Things" fan theory known as "Conformity Gate" seems, more than ever, to merely be one heck of a story.

Netflix on Monday released the documentary "One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5," which chronicles how series creators Matt and Ross Duffer brought the show's fifth and final season to fruition. All told, the two-hour film is a dream for "Stranger Things" superfans and behind-the-scenes geeks, who get to see everything from costume fittings to set paintings to the exact moment that a cast member's stunt double runs into a scene to do something dangerous.

But many fans, especially those who've gone down the rabbit hole of "Conformity Gate" TikToks and other social media posts, might have been searching for crumbs in the documentary that would prove the popular fan theory correct. Instead, the theory seems to have only been further debunked — and it's all because of the Duffer brothers' last-minute series finale script.

Let's back up first. For the uninitiated, "Conformity Gate" refers to the theory that Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) was not actually defeated in the final "Stranger Things" episode. Instead, some fans — many of them displeased with the events of the finale — believe Vecna survived that final battle with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), and the sentimental ending delivered in the second half of the episode is actually just an illusion that Vecna — who's capable of warping reality — is showing us.

As noted in many a TikTok video (here's just one example), quite a few of the finer details in Season 5 are a little off, or don't make any sense at all. Some objects aren't the same color as they've been in previous seasons. In Will's (Noah Schnapp) coming out scene, he says he loves to get malted milkshakes at Melvald's with his friends, but the general store doesn't sell milkshakes in the present day; those were only a Melvald's thing when it was a diner, when Henry Creel (aka Vecna) was young. At the Hawkins High School graduation, the graduates are sitting with their hands folded across their laps, matching Henry's usual stance. The list of evidence goes on, all seemingly suggesting that the "Stranger Things" characters — and viewers, by extension — are trapped in a faux-reality created by Henry.

Then, after "Stranger Things" posted a TikTok video in which science teacher Mr. Clarke (Randy Havens) was standing in front of a clock that read 1:07, "Conformity Gate" believers anxiously awaited the January 7 release of a bonus "Stranger Things" episode, which theorists suggested would reveal and resolve the "we're all living in Vecna's mind" story. January 7 came and went, though, and no such episode was released... but Netflix did reportedly crash in the meantime.