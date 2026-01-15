The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch Kept An Important Prop From The Set

Successfully introducing new characters to a popular sitcom can be challenging, but "The Big Bang Theory" is notorious for doing so on several occasions, with Melissa Rauch — who has since reunited with Mayim Bialik on "Night Court" — being especially of note. After an impressive 209 episodes, Rauch understandably grew quite attached to Bernadette Rostenkowski. As such, she was elated when one of the producers gifted her a truly precious memento when filming ended: the character's trademark glasses.

"I was so excited," Rauch told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. "I was about to hand them back and Steve Molaro, the show's executive producer, said, 'I think you should have those.'" The "Big Bang Theory" star was quite touched by the gesture, which she noted would be kept safe in "a special box." As such, filming the series finale, "The Stockholm Syndrome," was an emotional experience for Rauch. "I realized as we were shooting the last scene, I was like, 'Oh, this is the last time I'm going to be using this voice,'" she added. "It's definitely like saying goodbye to a friend."