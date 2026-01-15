The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch Kept An Important Prop From The Set
Successfully introducing new characters to a popular sitcom can be challenging, but "The Big Bang Theory" is notorious for doing so on several occasions, with Melissa Rauch — who has since reunited with Mayim Bialik on "Night Court" — being especially of note. After an impressive 209 episodes, Rauch understandably grew quite attached to Bernadette Rostenkowski. As such, she was elated when one of the producers gifted her a truly precious memento when filming ended: the character's trademark glasses.
"I was so excited," Rauch told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. "I was about to hand them back and Steve Molaro, the show's executive producer, said, 'I think you should have those.'" The "Big Bang Theory" star was quite touched by the gesture, which she noted would be kept safe in "a special box." As such, filming the series finale, "The Stockholm Syndrome," was an emotional experience for Rauch. "I realized as we were shooting the last scene, I was like, 'Oh, this is the last time I'm going to be using this voice,'" she added. "It's definitely like saying goodbye to a friend."
Melissa Rauch wasn't the only one to take something home from The Big Bang Theory set
Of course, Melissa Rauch wasn't the only one who left "The Big Bang Theory" with a little memento — although some of her co-stars didn't exactly go through any higher-ups to claim theirs. In 2019, Simon Helberg told TVLine that he swiped one particular item from the set. "I took the Nintendo controller belt buckle that I wore in the pilot," Helberg revealed, calling back to "Big Bang Theory's" remarkable first episode. "It's small and indestructible and it means something to me. The character came together fully when I put on that crazy wardrobe that Mary Quigley designed so brilliantly."
Likewise, Kaley Cuoco confirmed that there was no shortage of folks who were angling to take home something to remember the show by. In her case, it was the Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots poster from Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Leonard's (Johnny Galecki) apartment, which she wanted to remember the good times filming the show. "It's always in my eyeline from where I sit in the living room set, so I'm glad I'm going to put it in my own living room, so I'll see it forever," she told Metro ahead of "The Big Bang Theory" series finale. "A lot of people want a lot of things, so I've already marked that one."