Happy Days' Fonzie Was Nearly Played By A '60s Rockstar

For an entire decade, "Happy Days" delighted viewers as a lighthearted, nostalgic American sitcom that took place during the 1950s and the early '60s. The series premiered in 1974, beginning an 11-season run and becoming an essential piece of TV and pop culture history for much of the '70s and early '80s, with beloved characters who helped define the zeitgeist. One in particular was Arthur Herbert Fonzarelli, aka "Fonzie" or "The Fonz," portrayed by Henry Winkler.

Fonzie started as a supporting character on "Happy Days," eventually becoming a best friend of Richie Cunningham (Ron Howard), both of whom reunited at the 2024 Emmys to honor the 50th anniversary of the series. However, Fonzie became so popular with viewers that his role was upgraded to one of the leads, becoming the series' breakout character. The epitome of what was considered cool, on top of being a true heartthrob, Fonzie is a core component of the legacy of "Happy Days," perhaps even transcending the show itself.

Henry Winkler's charming performance played a clear role in the enduring nature of the Fonz, which makes it hard to imagine anyone else donning the leather jacket and riding the motorcycle. But before Winkler came aboard, it was reportedly Micky Dolenz — drummer and one of the two lead vocalists for the rock band The Monkees — who nearly brought the Fonz to life.