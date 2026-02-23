Happy Days' Fonzie Was Nearly Played By A '60s Rockstar
For an entire decade, "Happy Days" delighted viewers as a lighthearted, nostalgic American sitcom that took place during the 1950s and the early '60s. The series premiered in 1974, beginning an 11-season run and becoming an essential piece of TV and pop culture history for much of the '70s and early '80s, with beloved characters who helped define the zeitgeist. One in particular was Arthur Herbert Fonzarelli, aka "Fonzie" or "The Fonz," portrayed by Henry Winkler.
Fonzie started as a supporting character on "Happy Days," eventually becoming a best friend of Richie Cunningham (Ron Howard), both of whom reunited at the 2024 Emmys to honor the 50th anniversary of the series. However, Fonzie became so popular with viewers that his role was upgraded to one of the leads, becoming the series' breakout character. The epitome of what was considered cool, on top of being a true heartthrob, Fonzie is a core component of the legacy of "Happy Days," perhaps even transcending the show itself.
Henry Winkler's charming performance played a clear role in the enduring nature of the Fonz, which makes it hard to imagine anyone else donning the leather jacket and riding the motorcycle. But before Winkler came aboard, it was reportedly Micky Dolenz — drummer and one of the two lead vocalists for the rock band The Monkees — who nearly brought the Fonz to life.
Micky Dolenz could have been the runner-up to play Fonzie in Happy Days
Reflecting on his seven decades working in show business with People, Micky Dolenz shared that not only did he audition to play Fonzie in "Happy Days," but he believes that he was the runner-up to Henry Winkler. "The story I heard is that he was in the waiting room, saw me come in, and thought, 'Oh s***, I'll never get this — Micky Dolenz is here!'" Dolenz recalled. Thankfully, there are no hard feelings between Dolenz and Winkler, with the former Monkees drummer sharing that they are good friends and calling the man who beat him out a "brilliant talent."
Interestingly, Micky Dolenz was apparently not the only member of The Monkees to audition for Fonzie. According to the book "Happier Days: Paramount Television's Classic Sitcoms, 1974-1984" by Marley Brant, Michael Nesmith also auditioned for the role. Nesmith passed away in 2021, leaving Dolenz as the sole surviving member of the band.
Before evolving into an actual band, The Monkees were an eponymous fictional pop group for an NBC sitcom that ran for two seasons from 1966 to 1968. "The Monkees" won two Emmy Awards, including outstanding comedy series. Henry Winkler was nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for his performance as Fonzie thrice but would not win his first Primetime Emmy until 2018 for his role in the HBO dark comedy series, "Barry."