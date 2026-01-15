Why Lauren Graham Almost Left Gilmore Girls Before The Show Even Aired

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Lorelai is one of the best characters on "Gilmore Girls," and that is partly due to Lauren Graham's bubbly performance as the outgoing Stars Hollow resident. In fact, Graham is so good in the role that it is difficult to imagine anyone else portraying the character, but that could have been the case if the actor was forced to leave the series after being cast.

In an excerpt shared from her memoir, "Talking as Fast as I Can" (per Entertainment Weekly), Graham recalled that landing a role on "Gilmore Girls" was dependent on another series falling through. "I was still on another show, Don Roos's 'M.Y.O.B.' for NBC. I'd been cast in 'Gilmore Girls' in second position, meaning that if NBC decided they wanted to keep going with 'M.Y.O.B.,' I'd have to be replaced on 'Gilmore Girls.'"

"M.Y.O.B." was a short-lived sitcom that debuted on NBC in 2000. Eight episodes were produced in total, but only four made it to the air, making it one of television's shortest-lived series — the show being canceled before all the episodes were released means that it can't even go down as a legitimate one-season wonder. Fortunately, the sitcom's failures allowed Graham to move on to "Gilmore Girls" for seven seasons (plus 2016's Netflix revival series "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life") — but there were hurdles along the way, and she had to beat out some stiff competition.