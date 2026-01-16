The Blue Bloods Star Who Ate The Most Food During The Reagan Family Dinners

Donnie Wahlberg's "Blue Bloods" performance was as real as they come — and specifically, during the Reagan family's famous dinner scenes. However, Wahlberg, who played Danny Reagan on the CBS procedural drama, believes that eating enhanced his character's personality, so he was more than happy to get his munch on.

"Danny probably eats the most because Donnie's the hungriest," the actor told TV Insider. "Seriously, though, Danny is kind of a bull in a china shop. The best way to play that at dinner is to talk a lot with his mouth full."

Despite his fondness for the grub on "Blue Bloods," Wahlberg had his limits. If the singer-turned-actor had a New Kids on the Block concert coming up, he would only eat the vegetables. Otherwise, he'd happily feast on the main courses and desserts, with the latter leading to him getting sugar highs on occasion.

Tom Selleck and Bridget Moynahan were less enthused about finishing their meals, though. In fact, the pair even performed specific tricks to make viewers think they were eating.