The Blue Bloods Star Who Ate The Most Food During The Reagan Family Dinners
Donnie Wahlberg's "Blue Bloods" performance was as real as they come — and specifically, during the Reagan family's famous dinner scenes. However, Wahlberg, who played Danny Reagan on the CBS procedural drama, believes that eating enhanced his character's personality, so he was more than happy to get his munch on.
"Danny probably eats the most because Donnie's the hungriest," the actor told TV Insider. "Seriously, though, Danny is kind of a bull in a china shop. The best way to play that at dinner is to talk a lot with his mouth full."
Despite his fondness for the grub on "Blue Bloods," Wahlberg had his limits. If the singer-turned-actor had a New Kids on the Block concert coming up, he would only eat the vegetables. Otherwise, he'd happily feast on the main courses and desserts, with the latter leading to him getting sugar highs on occasion.
Tom Selleck and Bridget Moynahan were less enthused about finishing their meals, though. In fact, the pair even performed specific tricks to make viewers think they were eating.
The Blue Bloods cast tricked viewers during the dinner scenes
Most of Donnie Wahlberg's colleagues didn't actually eat their meals while filming the "Blue Bloods" dinner scenes. Tom Selleck was raised to never speak with his mouth full, and his role in the CBS series often required him to speak. Meanwhile, other cast members were focused on their diets, so how did they fool the audience?
"We all have tricks," Selleck told a Paleyfest panel attended by Entertainment Weekly. " Bridget is a food masher. She keeps her hand real active and combines her potatoes and everything. I butter rolls. I know everybody else has some tricks they might confess before it's too late."
"Blue Bloods" ended with Season 14, marking the end of the Reagan family's meals. However, Donnie Wahlberg kept the dinner table as a prop after filming "Blue Bloods'" final episodes — fitting, really, considering that he consumed most of the food from it throughout the years. It now resides in his family's Wahlburgers restaurants.