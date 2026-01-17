A Legendary Football Player Was Almost Cast As Sam Malone On Cheers

Running for 11 seasons from 1982 to 1993, "Cheers" is about as classic as sitcoms get. When the show ended on May 20, 1993, almost 100 million viewers tuned in to bid Sam Malone and the patrons of the titular bar farewell, making the episode one of the most-watched in TV history. But those loyal fans very nearly could have said goodbye to a far different Sam Malone, as it seems football legend Fred Dryer was almost cast in the lead role.

Ted Danson played former pro baseball pitcher and proprietor of Cheers, Sam Malone (one of the series' best characters), for all 275 episodes, but prior to landing the role, he had some tough competition — especially since creators Glen and Les Charles initially envisioned the character as a former football player. Danson didn't quite have the physique required, and had the creators stuck to their guns, the 6-foot 6-inch Dryer, a former defensive end for the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Rams, would have been almost guaranteed the role, given his legendary status as the only player in NFL history to score two safeties in one game.

However, Dryer was no match for Ted Danson's undeniable charisma, and the actor managed to secure the lead in "Cheers" with his audition, prompting the writers to change Sam from a former football player to an ex-relief pitcher for the Boston Red Sox.