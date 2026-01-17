Why Chevy Chase Left Community

More than 15 years on from its 2009 premiere on NBC, Dan Harmon's "Community" remains one of the biggest comedies of the modern era. The show's blend of meta storytelling and traditional sitcom tropes made it a hit, and while it never quite became mainstream, it significantly elevated the profiles of stars like Donald Glover, Joel McHale, and Alison Brie. The series launched Harmon to fame, leading to his even more successful Adult Swim animated sci-fi saga "Rick and Morty." Even "Avengers: Infinity War" directors Joe and Anthony Russo played major roles behind the scenes.

Of course, not everyone affiliated with the show was an up-and-comer when it started. Comedy legend and SNL alum Chevy Chase played bigoted moist towelette mogul Pierce Hawthorne across the show's first four seasons, and he left under less-than-amiable circumstances. After years of reported clashes with Harmon and the rest of the cast, things came to a head at the end of 2012, after a particularly aggressive on-set tirade from Chase, which included the use of the N-word while complaining about elements of Pierce's character. He and the rest of the team parted ways, and Pierce was subsequently killed off early in the show's fifth season, leading to one of the greatest "Community" moments ever written. In the years since, Chase has taken occasional stabs at "Community," telling Marc Maron on a 2023 episode of the WTF podcast that it "wasn't funny enough for me," and that he felt he needed more "hard-hitting" material.