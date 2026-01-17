A Brooklyn Nine-Nine Character Was Created From The Ground Up For One Actor
Terry Crews is known for many things — "Everybody Hates Chris," the NFL, and the Wayans Brothers' classic comedy "White Chicks," to name a few. But many TV junkies remember him best as Sergeant Terry Jeffords in the hit police sitcom, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." There's a reason why he's so memorable in that role besides his obvious talent, as the character was specifically created for him from the start.
As mentioned in an interview with Inc. Magazine, series creators Dan Goor and Michael Schur wanted the actor so desperately that they gave his character the same name alongside personal traits and interests that aligned closely with Crews in real life. As Schur explained, "We designed the role for Terry, we named the character 'Terry' just to tell him how much we wanted him to do it. Everything about Terry Crews is impressive — his talent, his work ethic, his courage, his activism, everything. In fact, his biceps are the least impressive thing about him, which is saying something."
It's safe to say that the flattery worked like a charm. Crews would play the part for eight years, and even received three NAACP Image Award nominations for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series.
Playing Sergeant Jeffords brought the best out of Crews
Terry Crews found success early on by playing against type. Instead of playing tough guys or action heroes, he opted for mostly comedic parts that often made fun of his bodybuilder-like physique.
The pinnacle of that is undeniably Sergeant Terry Jeffords in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." Crews's character helped make it one of the most rewatchable TV shows of all time, finding balance portraying the massive, brutish-looking cop with an inherent sensitivity and sweetness. He sings, dances, goes on diets that make him crazy, and is never afraid to do cute or feminine things that can emasculate him in a second — all while being big and tough.
Jeffords is also a wonderful father not only to his twin daughters but to his own police squad, earning him the nickname "Squad Dad." Whenever they need advice, a broad and steely shoulder to cry on, or a friend to let loose with, Terry's the go-to. The character may have been created for Crews from the ground up, but his talent, dedication, and passion are what made him a flesh-and-blood human whom we loved watching every week. Crews was equally in love with the role, with the actor responding to the show's second and final cancellation by tweeting, "I'm sad it will end, but happy to have had the chance to be a part of something so special." We thank you, Mr. Crews.