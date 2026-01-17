A Brooklyn Nine-Nine Character Was Created From The Ground Up For One Actor

Terry Crews is known for many things — "Everybody Hates Chris," the NFL, and the Wayans Brothers' classic comedy "White Chicks," to name a few. But many TV junkies remember him best as Sergeant Terry Jeffords in the hit police sitcom, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." There's a reason why he's so memorable in that role besides his obvious talent, as the character was specifically created for him from the start.

As mentioned in an interview with Inc. Magazine, series creators Dan Goor and Michael Schur wanted the actor so desperately that they gave his character the same name alongside personal traits and interests that aligned closely with Crews in real life. As Schur explained, "We designed the role for Terry, we named the character 'Terry' just to tell him how much we wanted him to do it. Everything about Terry Crews is impressive — his talent, his work ethic, his courage, his activism, everything. In fact, his biceps are the least impressive thing about him, which is saying something."

It's safe to say that the flattery worked like a charm. Crews would play the part for eight years, and even received three NAACP Image Award nominations for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series.