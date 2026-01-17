How Cobie Smulders Felt About Returning As Robin In How I Met Your Father
The most shocking moment on "How I Met Your Father" occurs in the Season 1 finale when Robin Scherbatsky (Cobie Smulders) bumps into Sophie Tompkins (Hilary Duff) in MacLaren's Pub. Giving Sophie a pep talk, Robin encourages her to chase her romantic dreams and regret nothing. It's a fun cameo that bridges both shows together, but returning to this universe was a strange experience for Smulders.
"To walk into that bar again was very emotional," Smulders told The Hollywood Reporter. "The set department did such an amazing job. I was like, 'Is this it?' They're like, 'It's not exactly it, but we were able to find some of the things,' and it looked and felt [the same], except I was alone without my original friends." It certainly helped that Pamela Fryman — "How I Met Your Mother's" most prolific director — was also directing this episode. "So, it felt like a weird sort of flashback," the star added, "but also kind of lonely, but it was really fun."
Robin isn't the only main character from the original series who made an appearance in the short-lived spin-off, as Neil Patrick Harris returned as Barney Stinson in the second season. Sadly, Hulu canceled "How I Met Your Father" after two seasons, robbing fans of the opportunity to see them in action again. The good news, though, is that Smulders is willing to reprise her "How I Met Your Mother" character again, should the opportunity present itself.
Cobie Smulders' thoughts on a potential How I Met Your Mother revival
"How I Met Your Mother" lasted nine seasons before ending on its own terms. Despite the controversial nature of the finale, however, there are fans out there who would love to see Smulders reunite with her former co-stars for a revival. The actor hasn't ruled out the idea either, but she doesn't want the beloved sitcom to be resurrected just for the sake of it.
"I am not in conversations with anyone about [a revival]," Smulders revealed in the aforementioned Hollywood Reporter interview. "The way I feel about it is, we got to do this for nine years. I feel like asking for anything more than that is like asking for too much." Despite her gratitude, Smulders isn't the only original star who is open to rebooting the show, and she would jump at the chance to get the band back together.
"If people wanted to get back together, if there was interest for it, if it all worked out, of course I would," the "How I Met Your Mother" star added. "I want to hang out with those people all the time." Of course, after the cancellation of "How I Met Your Father," only time will tell if these characters could be revisited at some point in the future.