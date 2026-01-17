How Cobie Smulders Felt About Returning As Robin In How I Met Your Father

The most shocking moment on "How I Met Your Father" occurs in the Season 1 finale when Robin Scherbatsky (Cobie Smulders) bumps into Sophie Tompkins (Hilary Duff) in MacLaren's Pub. Giving Sophie a pep talk, Robin encourages her to chase her romantic dreams and regret nothing. It's a fun cameo that bridges both shows together, but returning to this universe was a strange experience for Smulders.

"To walk into that bar again was very emotional," Smulders told The Hollywood Reporter. "The set department did such an amazing job. I was like, 'Is this it?' They're like, 'It's not exactly it, but we were able to find some of the things,' and it looked and felt [the same], except I was alone without my original friends." It certainly helped that Pamela Fryman — "How I Met Your Mother's" most prolific director — was also directing this episode. "So, it felt like a weird sort of flashback," the star added, "but also kind of lonely, but it was really fun."

Robin isn't the only main character from the original series who made an appearance in the short-lived spin-off, as Neil Patrick Harris returned as Barney Stinson in the second season. Sadly, Hulu canceled "How I Met Your Father" after two seasons, robbing fans of the opportunity to see them in action again. The good news, though, is that Smulders is willing to reprise her "How I Met Your Mother" character again, should the opportunity present itself.