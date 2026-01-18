A Marvel Actor Tried To Get A Breaking Bad Cameo (And Failed)
When "Breaking Bad" was at its peak, everyone wanted a piece of that AMC pie, including Marvel Cinematic Universe legend Samuel L. Jackson. While the Disney+ series "Secret Invasion" might have hampered the MCU more than helped it, Jackson's Nick Fury played a significant part within the most successful box office franchise of all time. As such, it would be somewhat jarring to see a character like Fury appear beside Bryan Cranston's Walter White — but that's almost what happened. Well, sort of.
While rumors have suggested that Jackson once infiltrated the "Breaking Bad" set in full Nick Fury attire to sneak into the background of a shot, the real story isn't quite so cloak-and-dagger. As Jackson explained to IndieWire in 2012, things went down a bit differently. While shooting "The Avengers" in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Jackson learned that "Breaking Bad" was filming what would have been its penultimate season in the studio right across from the Marvel production.
As Jackson recalled, he wanted to walk over and order a meal at Los Pollos Hermanos, the fast food restaurant operated by Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito, in one of his best roles). "I just wanted to order a three piece and really freak people out," he said. "Then people would be going, 'Wow, was that him?'" Alas, the impromptu cameo never happened, though there are conflicting reports as to why.
The Breaking Bad and MCU crossover that never was
Despite Jackson's comments, there remains some confusion about what exactly he aimed to do. In 2022, Did You Know Movies posted on Instagram a claim that the actor intended to appear in full Nick Fury uniform. However, the post prompted a clarifying response from the actor. "Not true!" Jackson wrote. "I just wanted to go into Hermanos and buy some chicken in the background of a scene as myself, but never got the time to do!" Whatever the case, the cameo appearance never happened, and the "Breaking Bad" series finale aired a year later, dashing any hopes of this unlikely crossover.
While Jackson claims he never had the time to follow through on his cameo, Hank Schrader actor Dean Norris spoke about this ordeal at Awesome Con 2024, revealing why "Breaking Bad" creator Vince Gilligan may not have been too excited about the idea (via Popverse). "I think Vince wasn't into the stunt casting element because he didn't need it," Norris said, before revealing that Jackson had previously played in the "Breaking Bad" crew's golf tournament. Norris added, "I know [Jackson] was a huge fan."
Indeed, Jackson has made no secret of his affinity for the AMC series. He even recorded himself delivering Walter White's famous "I am the one who knocks" speech in a 2013 video as part of his fundraising efforts for the Alzheimer's Association (via YouTube).