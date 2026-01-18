A Marvel Actor Tried To Get A Breaking Bad Cameo (And Failed)

When "Breaking Bad" was at its peak, everyone wanted a piece of that AMC pie, including Marvel Cinematic Universe legend Samuel L. Jackson. While the Disney+ series "Secret Invasion" might have hampered the MCU more than helped it, Jackson's Nick Fury played a significant part within the most successful box office franchise of all time. As such, it would be somewhat jarring to see a character like Fury appear beside Bryan Cranston's Walter White — but that's almost what happened. Well, sort of.

While rumors have suggested that Jackson once infiltrated the "Breaking Bad" set in full Nick Fury attire to sneak into the background of a shot, the real story isn't quite so cloak-and-dagger. As Jackson explained to IndieWire in 2012, things went down a bit differently. While shooting "The Avengers" in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Jackson learned that "Breaking Bad" was filming what would have been its penultimate season in the studio right across from the Marvel production.

As Jackson recalled, he wanted to walk over and order a meal at Los Pollos Hermanos, the fast food restaurant operated by Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito, in one of his best roles). "I just wanted to order a three piece and really freak people out," he said. "Then people would be going, 'Wow, was that him?'" Alas, the impromptu cameo never happened, though there are conflicting reports as to why.