Why Rob Lowe Left The West Wing

Though Rob Lowe has enjoyed a solid TV career over the years, perhaps his biggest and best-received role was that of Sam Seaborn in "The West Wing." The deputy communications director under President Josiah Bartlet (Martin Sheen), he was originally supposed to be the protagonist of Aaron Sorkin's seminal political drama. However, as other characters became more developed, the focus shifted away from Seaborn, culminating in Lowe's departure from the show. So, what happened?

At the time, it was certainly surprising to learn that one of the show's biggest stars was leaving the series at the height of its popularity. "The West Wing" — which also featured Matthew Perry in one of his best post-"Friends" roles — was recognized as one of the finest shows on television. Nevertheless, it seems Lowe was adamant that he needed to leave the NBC drama behind, resulting in a Season 4 storyline that pushed Seaborn to run for Congress in his home district back in California.

Upon leaving the series, Lowe released a statement in which he claimed that while his departure was "amicable," as it had become "increasingly clear, for quite a while, that there was no longer a place for Sam Seaborn" (via CNN). The actor added, "We were a part of television history, and I will never forget it." Still, Lowe walked away from the Sorkin-created drama, which ran for three more seasons without him.