Why Rob Lowe Left The West Wing
Though Rob Lowe has enjoyed a solid TV career over the years, perhaps his biggest and best-received role was that of Sam Seaborn in "The West Wing." The deputy communications director under President Josiah Bartlet (Martin Sheen), he was originally supposed to be the protagonist of Aaron Sorkin's seminal political drama. However, as other characters became more developed, the focus shifted away from Seaborn, culminating in Lowe's departure from the show. So, what happened?
At the time, it was certainly surprising to learn that one of the show's biggest stars was leaving the series at the height of its popularity. "The West Wing" — which also featured Matthew Perry in one of his best post-"Friends" roles — was recognized as one of the finest shows on television. Nevertheless, it seems Lowe was adamant that he needed to leave the NBC drama behind, resulting in a Season 4 storyline that pushed Seaborn to run for Congress in his home district back in California.
Upon leaving the series, Lowe released a statement in which he claimed that while his departure was "amicable," as it had become "increasingly clear, for quite a while, that there was no longer a place for Sam Seaborn" (via CNN). The actor added, "We were a part of television history, and I will never forget it." Still, Lowe walked away from the Sorkin-created drama, which ran for three more seasons without him.
Rob Lowe reportedly had problems negotiating his salary on The West Wing
At the time of his departure, Entertainment Weekly reported that, according to insiders, Lowe also left due to a pay dispute. When Lowe started out on "The West Wing," his salary reportedly began at $70,000 per episode and remained there while other stars received raises. While Lowe's salary was one of the largest of the entire cast when the show debuted, Martin Sheen had renegotiated his per-episode pay to more than four times that of Lowe's.
While money seems to have had something to do with Lowe's exit from "The West Wing," the actor has also made no secret of how he felt increasingly left out of the storylines and experienced what he claims were some major behind-the-scenes issues. During a 2023 appearance on the "Podcrushed" podcast, Lowe explained that he felt "very undervalued" by the political drama.
Lowe explained that he had stories from behind the scenes of shows on which he'd worked that "would make your hair stand up," and that he included some of them in his 2012 autobiography "Stories I Only Tell My Friends." While he didn't name anyone on "The West Wing" in particular, he did go on to liken his experience on the show to being in an "abusive" relationship.
Rob Lowe says leaving The West Wing was the best thing he ever did
Lowe doesn't appear to have any regrets either. "I walked away from the most popular girl at school, but I also knew that it was a super-unhealthy relationship," the star explained. "And it was the best thing I ever did." While Lowe didn't elaborate or provide any specifics on what occurred off-screen, leaving the political drama behind was certainly a step in the right direction for the star.
In 2025, Lowe discussed his struggles on "The West Wing" in a TikTok post where he seemed slightly more positive about his experience on the series. After reiterating how he felt that the writers had "sort of written [him] off the show," he showed off a milk carton he had put together with a picture of Sam Seaborn on the side in the style of a missing child advertisement. "I made these, and I sent them to everybody affiliated with the show," he said. "The network, the studio, producers, executives."
While Lowe left "The West Wing" after its fourth season, he would eventually return for two episodes in the seventh and final season, "Transition" and the series finale "Tomorrow." More recently, he reprised his role as Sam Seaborn for HBO Max's "The West Wing" reunion special ahead of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election.