The Office Superfan Episode That Features Jim's Most Hypocritical Moment

Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) is a fun goofball and a lovable guy. While he just makes the cut for one of the top 10 best characters from "The Office," though, he has his fair share of questionable moments. In fact, he's done some pretty bad stuff. The guy can be sarcastic. He antagonizes his co-workers when he wants to. He drives girlfriends like Karen (Rashida Jones) and Katy (Amy Adams) crazy with his clear feelings for Pam (Jenna Fischer). Heck, he even kisses Pam when she's engaged. He spends most of Season 9 acting like a jerk of epic proportions and almost torpedoes his marriage in the process. But there's one moment, a few seasons before that, where Jim utters his most hypocritical line of all.

In the Season 6 Superfan episode "Secret Santa (Extended Cut)," the camera pans over to Jim and Pam standing in the doorway to the office kitchen. Pam says, "This is a great party. Did you buy the company just to save your Christmas party?" to which Jim replies, "I promise I will never buy a company without telling you first." The issue? Jim does precisely that three years later.

Let's get a little context. Dunder Mifflin has just been acquired by an unknown buyer. This leads to a brief spell of anxiety, bordering on panic, until the staff realizes they are the reason the acquisition happened and their jobs are secure. From there, the Scranton branch gets back into a festive spirit, which leads to Jim and Pam's banter about their mysterious buyer. (It ends up being Jo Bennett's (Kathy Bates) Sabre, but that isn't known until later.) Jim's words come and go without a second thought — that is, until three more years go by.