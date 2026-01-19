A Controversial Seinfeld Episode Ruined The Sitcom For Bill Murray

Throughout the years, "Seinfeld" treated fans to an array of great episodes, but "The Finale" isn't one of them. The episode infamously ends with Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), George (Jason Alexander), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and Kramer (Michael Richards) in jail for being awful people. While it's a fun idea in theory, the swan song was largely panned by fans. Even Jerry Seinfeld is bothered by "The Finale," but Bill Murray arguably hates it more.

In a 2010 interview with GQ, Murray admitted that he wasn't too familiar with "Seinfeld" before the maligned final episode — and it sounds like he has no interest in watching the show after seeing the closing chapter. "I never saw 'Seinfeld' until the final episode, and that's the only one I saw," Murray explained. "And it was terrible. I'm watching, thinking, 'This isn't funny at all. It's terrible!'"

Murray's comments echo the thoughts of many fans, so his opinion isn't exactly controversial — unlike "The Finale" itself. Not only is it viewed as an underwhelming send-off to a once-great show, but the naysayers argue that it undermines the sitcom's entire history — no wonder it's considered one of the worst TV series finales of all time.