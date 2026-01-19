An Arrested Development Star Nearly Played Claire Dunphy In Modern Family

Judy Greer recalled being asked to audition for the role of Claire Dunphy during an appearance on "Modern Family" star Jesse Tyler Ferguson's podcast, "Dinner's On Me." According to Greer, she was getting more offers to play mothers at that point in her career. But ultimately, Greer opted not to audition for "Modern Family," telling Ferguson that lacking any desire to have children of her own played a factor in her decision.

"I was really torn about it, but I ended up obviously not," she said, noting that she was in her thirties at the time. "So who knows if I would have even gotten it anyway, but I was just like, 'I don't know if I want to be America's mom yet.'" Greer also acknowledged that she was pleased with the variety of roles she pursued as a character actor and felt that playing a prominent mother figure in a successful sitcom would have affected the career and lifestyle she had grown to enjoy.

Although Greer passed on the opportunity to play Claire Dunphy, sitcom fans may recognize her for her recurring role as the eccentric Kitty Sanchez in "Arrested Development." She appeared in 13 episodes throughout all five seasons, including the series revival. Greer's other notable television credits include "Archer," "The Big Bang Theory," "Two and a Half Men," and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," among others. More recently, she had a recurring role in the Apple TV+ comedy series, "Stick," which has been renewed for a second season.