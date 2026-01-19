An Arrested Development Star Nearly Played Claire Dunphy In Modern Family
With 22 Emmy wins, including five for outstanding comedy series, "Modern Family" remains one of the most acclaimed sitcoms of the 21st century. Much of the show's success, from its premiere in 2009 to its series finale in 2020, can be attributed to the ensemble cast, consisting of characters in a complex extended family led by patriarch Jay Pritchett (Ed O'Neill), along with his daughter Claire Dunphy (Julie Bowen) and his son Mitchell Pritchett (Jesse Tyler Ferguson).
Judy Greer, a notable recurring cast member from another dysfunctional family sitcom, "Arrested Development," was considered for the role of Claire — one of the core characters of "Modern Family" – before Bowen was cast. Greer eventually guest-starred during the show's debut season as Denise, the jealous ex-girlfriend of Claire's husband, Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell), making it even more interesting that there was a potential opportunity for her to have portrayed Claire.
But perhaps things turned out for the best. Married to Phil and mother to Haley (Sarah Hyland), Alex (Ariel Winter), and Luke (Nolan Gould), Claire's Type-A personality and tendency to micromanage her dysfunctional family lead to a goldmine of laughs, with Julie Bowen's performance garnering her two Emmys for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series.
Judy Greer was asked to audition to play Claire Dunphy
Judy Greer recalled being asked to audition for the role of Claire Dunphy during an appearance on "Modern Family" star Jesse Tyler Ferguson's podcast, "Dinner's On Me." According to Greer, she was getting more offers to play mothers at that point in her career. But ultimately, Greer opted not to audition for "Modern Family," telling Ferguson that lacking any desire to have children of her own played a factor in her decision.
"I was really torn about it, but I ended up obviously not," she said, noting that she was in her thirties at the time. "So who knows if I would have even gotten it anyway, but I was just like, 'I don't know if I want to be America's mom yet.'" Greer also acknowledged that she was pleased with the variety of roles she pursued as a character actor and felt that playing a prominent mother figure in a successful sitcom would have affected the career and lifestyle she had grown to enjoy.
Although Greer passed on the opportunity to play Claire Dunphy, sitcom fans may recognize her for her recurring role as the eccentric Kitty Sanchez in "Arrested Development." She appeared in 13 episodes throughout all five seasons, including the series revival. Greer's other notable television credits include "Archer," "The Big Bang Theory," "Two and a Half Men," and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," among others. More recently, she had a recurring role in the Apple TV+ comedy series, "Stick," which has been renewed for a second season.