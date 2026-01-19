The Big Bang Theory Star Jim Parsons Played A Marvel Villain Only Hardcore Fans Remember

Most people are familiar with Jim Parsons as the actor who brought Sheldon Cooper to life on "The Big Bang Theory," from the CBS sitcom's launch in 2007 to its conclusion in 2019. He returned to the character, mainly in voiceover, in the spin-off series "Young Sheldon," which starred Iain Armitage as a younger version of the Caltech physicist. While Parsons is best known for playing Sheldon, he also made a brief excursion into the Marvel Universe, although many diehard fans might have missed it.

That's because Parsons' Marvel role wasn't in any of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies or TV shows. Rather, Parsons had a voice role in the animated series, "The Super Hero Squad Show." Running for two seasons between 2009 and 2011, the Marvel comedy was primarily aimed at younger viewers and might have flown under the radar of older fans. Parsons appeared in only one episode, playing the villain Nightmare in "Blind Rage Knows No Color!," the ninth episode of Season 2.

The "Big Bang Theory" star's sole Marvel appearance sees his demonic character becoming an unlikely ally to the Avengers when Thanos uses the Mind Stone to control the Hulk through his nightmares. Nightmare transports the Hulk's friends into his dreams in exchange for a year's membership in the Cheese of the Month Club.