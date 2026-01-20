Game Of Thrones' Creators Wrote A Beloved It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Episode

It's hard to believe, but "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" has been on FX for 17 years now, bringing a steady stream of anarchy and bodily fluids to TV from the first episode to the latest. Shepherding the motley crew of Paddy's Pub is the trio of creators Rob Mac (formerly known as Rob McElhenney), Glenn Howerton, and Charlie Day, who have led the writing team across all 178 episodes of the series. There is one episode, however, in which the creative reins were handed to a pair of writers who typically write a very different style of TV: "Game of Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Titled "Flowers for Charlie," the Season 9 episode follows Charlie as he becomes the subject of a medical experiment testing whether a so-called idiot can be turned into a genius through a miracle pill, parodying the Bradley Cooper film "Limitless." Led by Day's "Pacific Rim" co-star Burn Gorman and "Interior China" star Jimmy O. Yang, the scientists attempt to turn Charlie into a science prodigy, which initially appears to work. Charlie begins spouting mathematical theories and rehabilitating his life, leaving the rest of the Gang to pick up the slack on all the "Charlie Work" he usually takes care of.

Desperate to get Charlie back to his old self, the gang tries to undermine the test, only for Gorman to reveal the whole "Limitless" pill was a placebo, revealing that Charlie was never actually any smarter. "Stupid science b**** couldn't even make I more smarter," Charlie proclaims defiantly as they walk out of the science lab with unearned confidence and joy that everything can return to normal.