What To Watch Wednesday: ﻿﻿Palm Royale Wraps, Hijack Returns, And More

By Claire Franken
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Wednesday: "Palm Royale" wraps its sophomore run, "Hijack" puts Idris Elba back in harm's way, and "The Masked Singer" welcomes a special guest. 

Showtimes for January 14, 2026

ET

Beast Games

Prime Video

Jeff Probst joins MrBeast as contestants face a series of "Survivor"-inspired challenges with a $1.8 million private island on the line. 

Fallout

Prime Video

Hank continues with his experiments; Norm runs into Ma June who gives him some incorrect info; The Ghoul makes a devious decision.

Hijack

Apple TV

Season 2 premiere: Two years after Flight KA29’s hijacking, Sam Nelson is thrust into another life-threatening ordeal — but this time it’s personal.

Palm Royale

Apple TV

Season 2 finale: Maxine and Evelyn work to ensure the wedding isn't jeopardized — if Maxine's guilt doesn’t get to her first.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Disney+

Percy faces Kronos in his hunt to rescue Annabeth; Clarisse discovers the true meaning behind the Oracle’s prophecy in her mission to secure the Golden Fleece.

Riot Women

BritBox FIRST TWO EPISODES

Series premiere: Five menopausal women — Joanna Scanlan, Rosalie Craig, Tamsin Greig, Lorraine Ashbourne, and Amelia Bullmore — form a punk rock band to take part in a local talent contest.

ET

Chicago Med

NBC

Tensions spike when a road-rage incident sends three patients into the ED; Frost's former television co-star resurfaces; an unexpected arrival catches Hannah and Archer off-guard.

Hollywood Squares

CBS

Celebrity guests include Whitney Cummings, Ariana Debose, Fortune Feimster, Tiffany Haddish, Arsenio Hall, Lil Rel Howery, Jo Koy, Ms. Pat, Anthony Anderson, Glenn Close, Zarna Garg, Pete Holmes, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Leslie Jones, and Jay Mohr.

The Masked Singer

Fox

"Fear Factor" host Johnny Knoxville brings extra special clues to the judges — but to receive these crucial hints, they must first overcome their worst fears.

Shifting Gears

ABC

Matt's reunion with a high school friend stirs up more than nostalgia when he meets their equally opinionated spouse; Tuc Watkins, Jim Rash, and Jesse Williams guest-star.

ET

Abbott Elementary

ABC

Growing pains hit Abbott Elementary as the PTA pressures Janine and Gregory for answers; Jacob and Barbara become suspicious of Mr. Morton.

ET

Chicago Fire

NBC

A member of the Firehouse 51 family remains in peril; Cruz lends a hand to Severide in the ongoing investigation.

The Price Is Right at Night

CBS

One lucky player steps up to the legendary Plinko board for a chance to win a jackpot of up to $500,000; a contestant walks the epic Golden Road.

Sistas

BET

Guilt is like a bag of bricks that becomes harder to carry the more people pile on, especially with less sisters to help.

Southern Charm

Bravo

Austen and Whitner debrief the guys' dinner; Salley builds a chicken coop to surprise Craig as Craig attends Charley Manley’s gallery showing on the other side of town.

ET

Chicago P.D.

NBC

Platt finds herself challenged when a simple favor for a former recruit spirals into something far more devastating.

Shark Tank

ABC

Pitches include a baby-soothing device, date-sweetened chocolate, a DIY crafting studio, and a poolside party service.

