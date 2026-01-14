What To Watch Wednesday: Palm Royale Wraps, Hijack Returns, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: "Palm Royale" wraps its sophomore run, "Hijack" puts Idris Elba back in harm's way, and "The Masked Singer" welcomes a special guest.
Showtimes for January 14, 2026
Beast Games
Jeff Probst joins MrBeast as contestants face a series of "Survivor"-inspired challenges with a $1.8 million private island on the line.
Fallout
Hank continues with his experiments; Norm runs into Ma June who gives him some incorrect info; The Ghoul makes a devious decision.
Hijack
Season 2 premiere: Two years after Flight KA29’s hijacking, Sam Nelson is thrust into another life-threatening ordeal — but this time it’s personal.
Palm Royale
Season 2 finale: Maxine and Evelyn work to ensure the wedding isn't jeopardized — if Maxine's guilt doesn’t get to her first.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Percy faces Kronos in his hunt to rescue Annabeth; Clarisse discovers the true meaning behind the Oracle’s prophecy in her mission to secure the Golden Fleece.
Riot Women
Series premiere: Five menopausal women — Joanna Scanlan, Rosalie Craig, Tamsin Greig, Lorraine Ashbourne, and Amelia Bullmore — form a punk rock band to take part in a local talent contest.
Chicago Med
Tensions spike when a road-rage incident sends three patients into the ED; Frost's former television co-star resurfaces; an unexpected arrival catches Hannah and Archer off-guard.
Hollywood Squares
Celebrity guests include Whitney Cummings, Ariana Debose, Fortune Feimster, Tiffany Haddish, Arsenio Hall, Lil Rel Howery, Jo Koy, Ms. Pat, Anthony Anderson, Glenn Close, Zarna Garg, Pete Holmes, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Leslie Jones, and Jay Mohr.
The Masked Singer
"Fear Factor" host Johnny Knoxville brings extra special clues to the judges — but to receive these crucial hints, they must first overcome their worst fears.
Shifting Gears
Matt's reunion with a high school friend stirs up more than nostalgia when he meets their equally opinionated spouse; Tuc Watkins, Jim Rash, and Jesse Williams guest-star.
Abbott Elementary
Growing pains hit Abbott Elementary as the PTA pressures Janine and Gregory for answers; Jacob and Barbara become suspicious of Mr. Morton.
Chicago Fire
A member of the Firehouse 51 family remains in peril; Cruz lends a hand to Severide in the ongoing investigation.
The Price Is Right at Night
One lucky player steps up to the legendary Plinko board for a chance to win a jackpot of up to $500,000; a contestant walks the epic Golden Road.
Sistas
Guilt is like a bag of bricks that becomes harder to carry the more people pile on, especially with less sisters to help.
Southern Charm
Austen and Whitner debrief the guys' dinner; Salley builds a chicken coop to surprise Craig as Craig attends Charley Manley’s gallery showing on the other side of town.
Chicago P.D.
Platt finds herself challenged when a simple favor for a former recruit spirals into something far more devastating.
Shark Tank
Pitches include a baby-soothing device, date-sweetened chocolate, a DIY crafting studio, and a poolside party service.