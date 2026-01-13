The Rockford Files Reboot Lands Pilot Order At NBC — Who Would You Cast To Fill James Garner's Shoes?

Jim Rockford is back on the case: NBC has ordered a pilot for a reboot of the classic '70s detective show "The Rockford Files," TVLine has learned.

The new "Rockford," penned by "Sons of Anarchy" veteran Mike Daniels, is billed as "a contemporary update on the classic series of the same name." In it, James Rockford is "newly paroled after doing time for a crime he didn't commit" and "returns to his life as a private investigator using his charm and wit to solve cases around Los Angeles," per the official description. "It doesn't take long for his quest for legitimacy to land him squarely in the crosshairs of both local police and organized crime."

"The Rockford Files" debuted on NBC in 1974, with James Garner starring as Jim Rockford, who worked as a private eye out of his mobile home parked near the beach in Malibu. Co-created by Stephen J. Cannell ("The A-Team") and featuring a memorable theme song by Mike Post, "The Rockford Files" ran for six seasons, winning the Emmy for best drama series in 1978. (Garner also won an Emmy for best lead actor in a drama in 1976.) After the show ended in 1980, Garner returned for a series of "Rockford Files" movies that ran on CBS from 1994 to 1999.

