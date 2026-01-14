Hijack Kicks Off Season 2 With A Shocking Twist — Grade The Premiere!

You might be wondering how Idris Elba's "Hijack" character Sam Nelson manages to find himself in another hostage situation while aboard another mode of transportation in Season 2. Well, as we learn in Wednesday's premiere, it might not be a coincidence.

If you recall, Season 1 of the Apple TV thriller found Sam aboard an airplane that was hijacked, following the seven-hour flight in real time in seven one-hour episodes. Now in Season 2, Sam is at a underground train station in snowy Berlin, and he's understandably edgy. When a shifty guy wearing a red backpack pushes past people to get on Sam's train, Sam keeps a watchful eye on him. Meanwhile, a German SWAT team bursts into an apartment to find it empty, searching through some loose wires and bomb components — and a photo ID. And in the Berlin train tunnels, a crew of workers finishes their shift, but one stays behind by himself... and he's wearing the same photo ID.

Sam is accosted on the train by a woman named Mei Tan who remembers working with him on a corporate negotiation. She saw the story about the hijacking, too, and acknowledges, "You've been through a lot." (We'll say.) Plus, a woman named Olivia is calling Sam and reminding him he's supposed to be meeting a man from the Federal Office of Justice. Aboard the train, the riders groan when a guy walks through strumming a guitar — relatable! — and a group of teens on a school trip climb onboard on their way to a museum. And in a snowy cabin, Sam's estranged wife Marsha receives a bouquet of flowers she says are for "an anniversary." So this is one year to the day since the plane hijacking?

Sam spots the guy in the red backpack making an urgent phone call and follows him as he moves from car to car. He confronts the guy, warning him not to "try anything stupid." The red backpack guy tells Sam to stick it and keeps walking, but Sam alerts a pair of policemen onboard, who question the red backpack guy. He insists he hasn't done anything and thinks they're just harassing him because his skin is brown, but they order him to get off at the next stop and throw him up against the train, holding guns on him. He's off the train as it pulls away, but the man shows the cops there's nothing dangerous inside his red backpack; he's just an asylum seeker.