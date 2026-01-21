Jerry O'Connell's Forgotten Munsters Reboot Was One Of TV's Biggest Swing And Misses

"The Munsters" is one of the best shows of the 1960s, but is it ripe for contemporary reboots? It certainly wasn't in 2012, as Bryan Fuller's attempt to bring America's First Family of Fright back from the dead didn't exactly go according to plan. Enter "Mockingbird Lane," a pilot NBC decided wasn't ghoul enough for school.

Named after the street where the Munster family lives, "Mockingbird Lane" was a darkly humorous update of the '60s sitcom. Starring Jerry O'Connell, Mason Cook, Eddie Izzard, and Portia de Rossi, the pilot mostly focused on Eddie Munster (Cook) as he enters puberty and realizes he's a werewolf. However, we also learn that Herman Munster (O'Connell) has heart issues, and Grandpa (Izzard) likes making blood-filled cookies for the neighbors.

"Mockingbird Lane" was released as a 40-minute Halloween special and received pretty positive reviews. As of this writing, it boasts a 60% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but the warm feedback wasn't enough to stop NBC from sending the "Munsters" reboot to the cold crypt of cancelation.