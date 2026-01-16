What To Watch Friday: Power Book IV: Force Ends, Ben Affleck And Matt Damon In The Rip, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Friday: "Power" closes the book on Tommy Egan, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon star in Netflix's "The Rip," and "Happy's Place" and "Stumble" return from break.
Showtimes for January 16, 2026
Black Phone 2
The Grabber's (Ethan Hawke) spirit seeks revenge years after his death, haunting Finney (Mason Thames) and his sister Gwen (Madeleine McGraw), who receives prophetic calls from the titular black phone.
Coldwater
John struggles to cope with his guilt but a bizarre hunting trip changes his perspective; Tommy's influence on him grows.
How to Lose a Popularity Contest
An organized overachiever (Sara Waisglass) and a charming underachiever (Chase Hudson) team up to win student body president — and maybe find romance along the way.
The Rip
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon star as Miami cops whose discovery of millions in cash fractures trust within their unit and draws dangerous outside attention.
Twinless
A young man (Dylan O'Brien) grieving the loss of his twin brother joins a support group for "twinless twins."
What Drives You With John Cena
Season 2 premiere: Cena hangs with Saweetie, Charlotte Flair, Kane Brown, and Mookie Betts, as they explore their motivations, careers, and cars.
Happy's Place
Bobbie pushes Steve into auditioning for a local commercial to keep him busy, not realizing she signed herself up to be his scene partner.
Power Book IV: Force
Series finale: The mounting pressure for retaliation looms, as disastrous moves and shocking secrets shake the streets.
RuPaul's Drag Race
The queens must once again serve up laughs in the return of RDR Live; Sarah Sherman guest-judges.
Stumble
Stung by the betrayal of the person who leaked the tape, the once-nurturing Courteney radically transforms into a drill sergeant.
Nowhere Man
Stateside premiere: Bonko Khoza plays a former mercenary haunted by PTSD who is forced back into a world he's tried to escape after witnessing a crime on the streets of Johannesburg; Naturi Naughton-Lewis co-stars.