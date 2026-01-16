WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Friday: Power Book IV: Force Ends, Ben Affleck And Matt Damon In The Rip, And More

By Nick Caruso
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Friday, January 16, 2026 Starz

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Friday: "Power" closes the book on Tommy Egan, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon star in Netflix's "The Rip," and "Happy's Place" and "Stumble" return from break.

If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!

Showtimes for January 16, 2026

ET

Black Phone 2

Peacock NEW TO STREAMING

The Grabber's (Ethan Hawke) spirit seeks revenge years after his death, haunting Finney (Mason Thames) and his sister Gwen (Madeleine McGraw), who receives prophetic calls from the titular black phone.

Coldwater

Paramount+

John struggles to cope with his guilt but a bizarre hunting trip changes his perspective; Tommy's influence on him grows.

How to Lose a Popularity Contest

Tubi MOVIE PREMIERE

An organized overachiever (Sara Waisglass) and a charming underachiever (Chase Hudson) team up to win student body president — and maybe find romance along the way.

The Rip

Netflix MOVIE PREMIERE

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon star as Miami cops whose discovery of millions in cash fractures trust within their unit and draws dangerous outside attention.

Twinless

Hulu NEW TO STREAMING

A young man (Dylan O'Brien) grieving the loss of his twin brother joins a support group for "twinless twins."

What Drives You With John Cena

The Roku Channel FOUR-EPISODE BINGE

Season 2 premiere: Cena hangs with Saweetie, Charlotte Flair, Kane Brown, and Mookie Betts, as they explore their motivations, careers, and cars. 

ET

Happy's Place

NBC

Bobbie pushes Steve into auditioning for a local commercial to keep him busy, not realizing she signed herself up to be his scene partner.

Power Book IV: Force

Starz

Series finale: The mounting pressure for retaliation looms, as disastrous moves and shocking secrets shake the streets.

RuPaul's Drag Race

MTV

The queens must once again serve up laughs in the return of RDR Live; Sarah Sherman guest-judges.

ET

Stumble

NBC

Stung by the betrayal of the person who leaked the tape, the once-nurturing Courteney radically transforms into a drill sergeant.

ET

Nowhere Man

Starz

Stateside premiere: Bonko Khoza plays a former mercenary haunted by PTSD who is forced back into a world he's tried to escape after witnessing a crime on the streets of Johannesburg; Naturi Naughton-Lewis co-stars.

Recommended