5 Essential Friends Episodes That Everyone Should Watch At Least Once

In 1994, we met five close pals and a runaway bride in a coffeehouse. Unbeknownst to us, this small group, with an alarming caffeine habit, would go on to dominate television for a decade. "Friends" made David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow household names as Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe. Looking back, there's no doubt that some episodes have aged poorly or feel as messy as a badly made trifle. Thankfully, though, even after all this time, there are still some essential episodes in the show that haven't lost their magic.

If you've somehow gone this long without clapping along to the theme song or learning the rules of "being on a break," worry not. Here are five essential episodes that any self-respecting "Friends" fan would watch if they want to see these three guys and gals at their best. We can't promise there won't be tears or a shock to the system when a payphone or answering machine comes into view. What is guaranteed are plenty of laughs and quotes that have been cemented in popular culture ever since.