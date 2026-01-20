5 Essential Friends Episodes That Everyone Should Watch At Least Once
In 1994, we met five close pals and a runaway bride in a coffeehouse. Unbeknownst to us, this small group, with an alarming caffeine habit, would go on to dominate television for a decade. "Friends" made David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow household names as Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe. Looking back, there's no doubt that some episodes have aged poorly or feel as messy as a badly made trifle. Thankfully, though, even after all this time, there are still some essential episodes in the show that haven't lost their magic.
If you've somehow gone this long without clapping along to the theme song or learning the rules of "being on a break," worry not. Here are five essential episodes that any self-respecting "Friends" fan would watch if they want to see these three guys and gals at their best. We can't promise there won't be tears or a shock to the system when a payphone or answering machine comes into view. What is guaranteed are plenty of laughs and quotes that have been cemented in popular culture ever since.
The One Where No One's Ready
"It starts at eight, we can't be late." "We could not, would not, want to wait." "The One Where No One's Ready" is an episode full of organized chaos that has every core cast member firing on all cylinders. Long before Ross settled into his more irritable phase, our beloved palaeontologist spends this episode trying to get his pals out the door in time for a formal event he's been invited to. It would be simple enough if Joey and Chandler weren't fighting over seat cushions, or Monica weren't battling with her ex-boyfriend's answering machine. Add a last-minute spat involving Ross, Rachel, and a glass of chicken fat, and it becomes one of the show's best bottle episodes.
This is one of the rare moments in "Friends" where the series shows how quickly jokes can come together when working against the clock. Played almost in real time before the cabs arrive, the episode wastes no time and rarely misses a joke. It's probably the best example of how great "Friends" could be at its peak. It's also worth noting that this was the same episode in which Matt LeBlanc dislocated his shoulder while running for a chair. Could this cast be any more committed?
The One with the Morning After
No matter where you stand on Ross and Rachel's infamous "break," the fallout rippled through the entire group. It was also heard all the way in the next room. In "The One with the Morning After," even after Ross tries to get ahead of the trail that reveals his one-night stand, it still finds its way back to Rachel. What follows is some of the show's strongest writing, balancing emotional realism with well-timed humor.
Schwimmer and Aniston deliver a standout joint performance as two people fighting their way to an inevitable end. Ross stumbles around every word he says, whereas Rachel reacts with fury and super-sharp comebacks to leave her former love speechless. All the while, Chandler, Joey, Monica, and Phoebe are reviewing the situation with their ears to the door, listening to see how things are playing out. The result is a tearful, heartbroken, and exhausting conclusion that left our friends rattled for some time. In so many episodes that followed, the matter of whether Ross and Rachel were on a break or not would be a repeated punchline in seasons to come. More importantly, though, it was a gag that, in a way, never lost its sting.
The One with the Embryos
The episode title might be all about Phoebe getting pregnant for her half-brother (Giovanni Ribisi), but that isn't what "The One with the Embryos" is remembered for. While the quirkiest member of the group promises to buy the fetus a pair of Adidas, Monica and Rachel are competing with Joey and Chandler to see which pair knows the other better. It isn't long before the competition moves up a notch, leading to a trivia game that turned our favorite pair of apartments upside down.
So begins a sincerely heart-pounding, side-splitting flurry of questions (created by Ross) that any self-respecting "Friends" fan knows by heart. Just what was Monica's nickname when she was a field hockey goalie? What phenomenon scares the bejesus out of Chandler? How many categories of towels does Monica have? The answers will be forever imprinted on minds around the world, just as much as the job Chandler apparently has that isn't even a real word ("He's a transponster").
While it might border on ludicrous (seriously, who would bet their apartment?), this feels more like an extreme game night with friends. It taps into the group's competitive streak, with stakes that famously include a chick, a duck, and an apartment with ample closet space.
The One with Ross's Wedding Parts 1 & 2
This may bend the rules slightly, but Ross Geller and Emily Waltham's (Helen Baxendale) wedding arc is impossible to watch in halves. "The One with Ross's Wedding" is a must-see, not just for its double-bill of nonstop surprises but also for its game-changing moments that no hardcore fan could have predicted.
The guest list of big celebrity cameos, including Hugh Laurie, Jennifer Saunders, and Richard Branson, is impressive. However, the real jaw-dropping moments come from the "Friends" characters themselves. After rushing to tell Ross she still loves him, Rachel ultimately accepts defeat and is forced to watch her ex get married. As it turns out, she didn't even need to crash the wedding. With Ross at the wheel, he manages to derail the ceremony all on his own.
"I, Ross, take thee Rachel," will be remembered not just as a highlight in the show but as one of the most iconic moments in television sitcom history. That's even after we saw Monica and Chandler wind up in bed together, pairing up two more of our pals from this group. Little did we know, they'd go on to become one of "Friends" greatest pairings from then on.
The One Where Everybody Finds Out
Whether it's the iconic "Friends" Thanksgiving football games or claiming ownership of a joke, the group's rivalries consistently bring out the show's best moments. One great example is "The One Where Everyone Finds Out," which is another highlight in the history of Chandler and Monica's adorable secret relationship. After Phoebe witnesses a covert canoodling session, a series of mind games unfolds that tests the couple's ability to keep their secret hidden. By this point, the jig is officially up as Phoebe, Rachel, and a reluctant Joey try to get the two to finally admit the truth.
What follows is a clever bluffing game involving biceps and bras. Phoebe does her best to flirt with Chandler in an attempt to crack him, while he awkwardly tries to play along. Unfortunately, Chandler can't keep up, ultimately admitting to himself and the group that this isn't just a fling. He's genuinely in love with Monica and no longer cares who knows it. That is, everyone except Ross, who handles the revelation about as badly as expected.
By this point, we had already spent a lot of time with Monica and Chandler in secret. Here, though, it feels like their first real step toward becoming the show's funniest and most genuine couple. They didn't realize it, but we knew they knew we knew they were in it for the long haul, and they didn't need to take a single break to make it work.