Will Smith Created The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Theme Song In A Surprising Amount Of Time

If you were an early '90s kid, there's little chance you grew up without hearing Will Smith's iconic intro to "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" at least a hundred times. Nobody really planned for it, but the song blew up in a way no one expected. Perhaps even more surprisngly, according to a 2017 Entertainment Weekly interview with series co-creator Andy Borrowitz and co-star DJ Jazzy Jeff, the beloved earworm was created in about 15 minutes.

As Jeff recalled, as soon as Smith secured his breakout role in L.A., they went right in the studio to come up with the tune. "One of the things Will used to always say is the hardest part to come up with for a song is the concept, but the concept behind 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' was already laid out," Jeff shared. "I ended up just going in and programming some music, and he wrote something and laid it down. I did a rough mix and sent it in, and in about three weeks it was on NBC."

It was one of those rare moments where everything organically aligned and popularity followed. Jeff added, "In my mind, it was just kind of like, 'Oh my God, so that's how it works? It's that easy?'"