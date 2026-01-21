The Bear's Jeremy Allen White Prepared For Carmy By Reading A Best-Selling Book

To prepare for his future Emmy-winning performance as Carmy Berzatto in "The Bear," Jeremy Allen White had to first get into the minds of actual world-class chefs. Speaking with Interview Magazine in 2022, White detailed his process, starting with an apt dive into the literature, such as the writings of chef and restaurateur Marco Pierre White.

He later read the 2000 bestseller, "Kitchen Confidential" by the late celebrity chef and media personality Anthony Bourdain. The read not only further informed him on the profession, but also gave White a deeper insight into his troubled character. "I finished Anthony Bourdain's book, 'Kitchen Confidential' and I got really fascinated with the [culinary] world," White shared. "And my heart really broke for Carmy ... His identity was so wrapped up in his profession as a chef and everything was riding on his success. If he failed, I really feel like Carmy felt that he was going to die. And if he succeeded, I really felt like Carmy felt he would have all this glory. So it was a really good place to start with a character."

Despite Carmy being fictional, having a foundation of real-world figures to build upon was key to making White's performance believable. But for a show about cooking, reading was far from the last step White needed to get in the right mindset.