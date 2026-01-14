Fallout's Ella Purnell And Walton Goggins React To The Ghoul's 'Gutting' Betrayal — 'It Pains Him Greatly'

We knew the trip to New Vegas would be intense, but in Wednesday's "Fallout," that happy-go-lucky smile was wiped right off Lucy's face.

The Ghoul and Lucy's search for their families brings them to Freeside, a district of New Vegas where first, they must avoid a terrifying Deathclaw in their quest to stay alive. When they finally get inside the city's walls, Lucy's lack of drugs leads her to a sundries store where she must take a life in order to survive, causing her to once again question who she's become during her tumultuous time in the wastes.

The Ghoul learns that his family is in stasis and being watched over by Hank MacLean. So when a goon of Hank's arrives with an ultimatum, The Ghoul's all ears. Hank promises to protect Barb and Janey, as long as The Ghoul delivers Lucy back to her vault. "Lucy, I brought you here to bargain with," he tells her with a tinge of hurt in his eyes. "This is the bargain."

"We were actually beginning to get along," she says, returning his pain.

The Ghoul ultimately accepts Hank's deal, shooting Lucy in the chest with a tranq. She pulls the needle out and attempts to attack her companion, but it's futile. She doesn't go down without a fight, though. With her last bit of energy, the drugged up young woman stands and, using her newly acquired power fist, punches The Ghoul out of a window, impaling him on a pole outside. She finally passes out, only to wake to the sound of an opening door. In walks Hank. Father and daughter, reunited at last.