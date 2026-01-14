Fallout's Ella Purnell And Walton Goggins React To The Ghoul's 'Gutting' Betrayal — 'It Pains Him Greatly'
We knew the trip to New Vegas would be intense, but in Wednesday's "Fallout," that happy-go-lucky smile was wiped right off Lucy's face.
The Ghoul and Lucy's search for their families brings them to Freeside, a district of New Vegas where first, they must avoid a terrifying Deathclaw in their quest to stay alive. When they finally get inside the city's walls, Lucy's lack of drugs leads her to a sundries store where she must take a life in order to survive, causing her to once again question who she's become during her tumultuous time in the wastes.
The Ghoul learns that his family is in stasis and being watched over by Hank MacLean. So when a goon of Hank's arrives with an ultimatum, The Ghoul's all ears. Hank promises to protect Barb and Janey, as long as The Ghoul delivers Lucy back to her vault. "Lucy, I brought you here to bargain with," he tells her with a tinge of hurt in his eyes. "This is the bargain."
"We were actually beginning to get along," she says, returning his pain.
The Ghoul ultimately accepts Hank's deal, shooting Lucy in the chest with a tranq. She pulls the needle out and attempts to attack her companion, but it's futile. She doesn't go down without a fight, though. With her last bit of energy, the drugged up young woman stands and, using her newly acquired power fist, punches The Ghoul out of a window, impaling him on a pole outside. She finally passes out, only to wake to the sound of an opening door. In walks Hank. Father and daughter, reunited at last.
The Ghoul makes a move
"Oh man, it's so, so gutting," Ella Purnell tells TVLine in the video above. "By that point, they've spent a lot of time together. They've gone through a lot, and I think the more she sees the wasteland, the more she understands the goal, and perhaps even has the tiniest bit of empathy for him and starts to understand it's not easy to keep your hands clean up there. Even this vault dweller who comes from this meritocracy and lives by the Golden Rule can't keep her hands completely clean and survive at the same time. It might not be possible. And so she looks at this man who's been there for however many years... maybe he's not so bad after all, and starts to really hold on to the idea of his inherent goodness. There's this heartbreaking line that she says about the possibility of them even being friends, and I think you can actually see in Walton's performance that he feels guilt."
"The Ghoul is vulnerable in a way that he's never been vulnerable since the bombs dropped," adds Walton Goggins. "Never really had a conversation with anybody, never asked anyone about themselves, and so while this was an inevitability, it pains him greatly. It's yet another Sophie's choice in a world where everyone's competing moral compasses come in direct conflict with each other, both externally and internally... I can't wait for you to see where that story goes, and where it nets out at the end of the season."
