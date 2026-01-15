What To Watch Thursday: PONIES, Starfleet Academy And Seven Dials Debut, Upshaws Ends, Going Dutch Returns, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Thursday: Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson headline "PONIES," "The Upshaws" comes to an end, and "Going Dutch" returns for its sophomore run.
Showtimes for January 15, 2026
Agatha Christie's Seven Dials
Limited series premiere: Based on the Agatha Christie novel, follow Lady Eileen "Bundle" Brent (Mia McKenna Bruce) as she investigates after a country house party prank turns deadly.
Gangs of London
Season 3 premiere: After Elliot's drug supply is contaminated, causing mass casualties across the Gangs, everyone searches for the culprit.
PONIES
Series premiere: Set in 1977 Moscow, the drama stars Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson as embassy secretaries who are recruited by the CIA after their husbands are killed under mysterious circumstances.
Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale
After a shocking new murder rocks Sanctuary, Lachlan is arrested and Sarah races to prove his innocence.
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy
Series premiere: A new class of cadets trains to become Starfleet officers under the leadership of a demanding captain and chancellor (Holly Hunter).
The Upshaws
Final season premiere: The family is back for one final celebration, bringing all the laughs — and the mess.
9-1-1
Following Hen's firing, Chimney grapples with his decision and how it has affected the team; a new A.I. call center assistant has created complications, and the 118 must intervene.
Hell's Kitchen
Chef Ramsay surprises the three finalists by inviting their families for a special visit; contestants then face a surprise challenge.
Law & Order
Brady's son becomes a prime suspect in a murder investigation, putting a target on her back; Price must prove the defendant's alibi is bogus to make his case
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Kyle and Dorit's friendship remains on the rocks; Bozoma and Rachel struggle with the desert heat; Amanda shares information about Sutton's former assistant.
9-1-1: Nashville
Time is running out as ransom demands and medical emergencies escalate in Nashville; a power outage triggered by the hackers wreaks havoc at the hospital.
Animal Control
Frank spends the day with influencer and park benefactor Roman Park (Ken Jeong) ahead of the grand opening of their annex kennel.
Law & Order: SVU
When Curry's son finds a disturbing cassette tape in a thrift store haul, she and Benson must investigate a decades-old missing persons case; Griffin learns a disturbing rumor about his father.
The Pitt
While nervously awaiting her deposition, King takes a tumble; Al-Hashimi tries to introduce new technology into the ER.
The Traitors
A fiery mission results in several players up for murder; one player has some damning evidence, while another reveals their suspicions to the wrong person.
The Valley: Persian Style
Tommy relays his tense conversation with Vida to Mercedeh, but she isn’t receptive; Sky reveals to her husband that GG has an OnlyFans page.
Going Dutch
Season 2 premiere: At Stroopsdorf's new training site, General Davidson and his soldiers go to war against The Colonel and his troops in an intense battle of laser tag combat.
Grey's Anatomy
Bailey and Owen join forces to save a tumor patient; Richard faces an internal battle; Jules struggles with her feelings for Winston.
The Hunting Party
The team must hunt down a serial killer who preserves his victims in acrylic resin, the same way people preserve insects; Bex works alongside a detective from Adrian's past (Niecy Nash).