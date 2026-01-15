Save The Dates: Reggie Dinkins' Early Debut, Pete Davidson's Netflix Podcast, And More

Tracy Morgan is ready for some football: NBC has scheduled a special early premiere of the "30 Rock" veteran's new comedy "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins" this Sunday, January 18 at 10 pm, or immediately following the NFL divisional round playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Chicago Bears.

"Reggie Dinkins" — which stars Morgan as a former football star who's trying to rebuild his image — will then resume airing on Monday, February 23, with an encore of the pilot at 8 pm and a new episode at 8:30 pm in its regular time slot.

Morgan is joined in the cast by "Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe, who plays Arthur Tobin, an award-winning filmmaker who's following Reggie around to make a documentary. "In order to earn back the admiration of his fans and the respect of his family, Reggie will also have to confront the ghosts of his past," per the official description. The cast also includes Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way, and Jalyn Hall.