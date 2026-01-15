Save The Dates: Reggie Dinkins' Early Debut, Pete Davidson's Netflix Podcast, And More
Tracy Morgan is ready for some football: NBC has scheduled a special early premiere of the "30 Rock" veteran's new comedy "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins" this Sunday, January 18 at 10 pm, or immediately following the NFL divisional round playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Chicago Bears.
"Reggie Dinkins" — which stars Morgan as a former football star who's trying to rebuild his image — will then resume airing on Monday, February 23, with an encore of the pilot at 8 pm and a new episode at 8:30 pm in its regular time slot.
Morgan is joined in the cast by "Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe, who plays Arthur Tobin, an award-winning filmmaker who's following Reggie around to make a documentary. "In order to earn back the admiration of his fans and the respect of his family, Reggie will also have to confront the ghosts of his past," per the official description. The cast also includes Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way, and Jalyn Hall.
In other scheduling news...
* Pete Davidson will host Netflix's first original video podcast, "The Pete Davidson Show," premiering Friday, January 30, Deadline reports. The show will largely be shot in the "Saturday Night Live" alum's garage, which is "where all the best conversations happen," Davidson says, but he will hit the road at times as well. The announcement follows Netflix's move to license popular video podcasts from Spotify, iHeartMedia, and Barstool Sports.
* "Love Island: All Stars" returns for Season 3 this Saturday, January 17 on Peacock, the streamer has announced. The Season 3 premiere was delayed after wildfires in South Africa postponed filming.
* Taylor Tomlinson's fourth stand-up comedy special, "Prodigal Daughter," will premiere Tuesday, February 24 on Netflix.
* "The Great American Road Rally: Celebrity Edition," hosted by Ian Ziering, will premiere Wednesday, May 13 at 9 pm on The CW. The series will follow 10 celebrities as they drive cross-country to benefit a charitable cause, "transforming competition into contribution and the open road into a force for good," per the official synopsis.